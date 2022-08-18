Read full article on original website
Related
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
How to record iPhone calls using Magmo
IPhone users sporting the latest phones from Apple might be interested in a new accessory called Magmo that allows you to easily record iPhone calls and uses the Apple MagSafe connection system to snap onto the back of your iPhone. Magmo requires no monthly fees and no Internet connection is required. Simply snap the MagSafe iPhone call recorder to your iPhone and push the button on the device to start recording and press once again once finished. The Magmo comes with a 32GB storage space in which you can store up to 500 hours of recorded calls.
How do I clear my cache in Google Chrome?
You may want to clear your cache and cookies in Google Chrome, this guide will show you exactly what you need to do. There are a number of reasons why you may want to clear your cooks and history, this can be useful if you are having issues with your browser as it basically resets everything in the browser.
Google Cloud blocked the largest ever DDoS attack
Google has revealed that Google Cloud has blocked the largest ever DDoS attack, the attack was blocked on the 1st of June and it had a massive 46 million requests per second. According to Google, this is 76 percent larger than the previously reported record, you can see more details below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to share your WiFi password on iPhone
If you have trouble remembering your WiFi password and want to share it with your friend or visitors, Apple has a handy tool that lets you share your WiFi password on your iPhone. This is designed to easily help you connect another device to your network, without having to remember your password, all you need is an existing device connected to your WiFi network.
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1
Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
TeamFree 4K dual stream video conferencing solution
TeamFree is an all-in-one video conferencing solution offering built-in privacy protection and the ability to conduct face-to-face meetings anywhere in the world. The affordable conferencing system is equipped with a 100° wide angle field-of-view and 360° omnidirectional microphone together with 4K output. Other features include intelligent noise reduction...
iPhone 14 to be unveiled September 7th
It looks like we have a possible date for the launch of the new iPhone 14 range, the handset will be made official at a press event on the 7th of September. The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. We can also expect to see the new Apple Watch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.5.1
As well as new updates for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, Apple also released a new software update for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.5.1. The macOS Monterey 12.5.1 software updates fix a number of security issues in Apple’s macOS and you can see more details on this below.
watchOS 9 beta 6 in action (Video)
Apple released watchOS 9 beta 6 to developers earlier this week, they also release a new public beta of the software as well. Now we get to find out more details on what is included in the latest betas of Apple’s watchOS 9 software in a new video from Half Man Half Tech.
How to use iPhone wireless charging
Apple’s most recent iPhones come with wireless charging built-in, this is a really useful feature and a great way to charge your iPhone instead of having to plug the device in with a lightning cable. The wireless charging feature has been available on Apple’s iPhone models for the last...
Deals: MacPilot Lifetime License, save 50%
We have an amazing deal on the MacPilot Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 59%. The MacPilot Lifetime License is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $39.99, it normally retails for $99. With the power of UNIX and the simplicity...
How to connect your old Apple Watch to a new iPhone
Those of you lucky enough to just bought a new iPhone and are wondering how to disconnect your Apple Watch from your old iPhone and connect it to your new shiny Apple device. Will be pleased to know that this quick guide will take you through the process of and pairing and pairing your Apple Watch with a new iPhone without losing any data.
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking you
Apple offers a feature on the iPhone where you can control what apps are tracking you. You can decide to stop all apps from tracking you or you can choose to allow individual apps to track you. This feature gives you more control over your privacy on your iPhone with...
coingeek.com
Ethereum’s Merge already causing more problems than it’s solving
Ethereum’s long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain has a new launch date but the shift may actually create more problems than it solves. Last week, Ethereum poster boy Vitalik Buterin announced that the ‘Merge’—aka the final step in the shift from a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain consensus mechanism to PoS—will now likely take place around September 15. The resulting blockchain—formerly referred to as Ethereum 2.0, now sticking with plain old Ethereum—allegedly gets Buterin one step closer to finally enabling greater scalability and eliminating the network congestion that has plagued the chain from Day 1 and led to impossibly high transaction fees. Or does it?
MediaTek 4nm T830 platform for 5G routers and mobile hotspots
MediaTek has this week announced a new addition to its range of 5G systems in the form of the T830 platform for 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) routers and mobile hotspot customer-premise equipment (CPE). Featuring the companies M80 modem the T830 supports advanced Release 16 capabilities for sub-6 GHz band operations making it perfect for 5G networks worldwide.
Google Pixel 6A gets durability tested (Video)
The Google Pixel 6A smartphone went on sale last month, we have already seen a number of durability tests of the handset and now we have another video. The latest video is a durability test from JerryRigEverything and the handset is out through a range of durability tests. The handset...
Deals: JumpStory Premium Plan, Save 95%
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the JumpStory Premium Plan in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The JumpStory Premium Plan is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19.99, that is a saving of 95% off the normal price. Boost your content library...
CrossHub Thunderbolt 4 docking station with status screen $149
CrossHub is a unique Thunderbolt 4 desktop docking station that is equipped with a status screen allowing you to see at a glance exactly what is connected and transferring. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android and iOS the doc provides transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps and supports connection to four external displays.
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS supports Raspberry Pi 4
This month the development team responsible for creating the fantastic Ubuntu Linux operating system have announced the release of Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS. The latest update is the first major milestone in Ubuntu’s Long Term Support (LTS) commitment to its users and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users will be asked to upgrade to the latest 22.04 LTS directly from their desktop, if they have not already been prompted to do so.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0