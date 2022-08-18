ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenshaw, PA

Comments / 8

TMG
5d ago

It is very scary that a person who takes an oath to protect this country against all enemies, foreign and domestic would engage in this type of behavior. I would hope he gets the stiffest penalty allowed. Let’s not ever forget that Timothy McVeigh was also a veteran.

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper

John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
PennLive.com

Attempted kidnapping ends with chase and police car crash in western Pa.

According to WPXI, an attempted kidnapping ended during a police chase and subsequent crash in North Versailles, Allegheny County, on Monday. Citing police paperwork, WPXI said that Alando Brooks was speeding along East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard in North Versailles and didn’t stop when the authorities attempted to pull him over.
PennLive.com

Pa. restaurant worker accused of spiking cook’s drink with degreaser: reports

An employee at a PIttsburgh bar is being accused of putting a cleaning product in one of his co-worker’s drinks, according to reports from KDKA and TribLive. Gregory Evans Jr., 30, of Pittsburgh, is accused of putting pipe degreaser into a glass of strawberry tea that the cook at Redbeard’s Sports Bar and Grill, 144 Sixth St., had made at around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7, according to a criminal complaint cited by TribLive.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Glenshaw, PA
City
Columbia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
Glenshaw, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos

Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
PennLive.com

Pittsburgh church damaged by fire after being struck by lightning ahead of Mass

A Pittsburgh church was struck by lightning right before the start of a Sunday morning Mass, setting off a fire while close to 150 parishioners were inside the building. WPXI news reported that St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, located on East Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood, was getting ready to begin Mass around 8:55 a.m. when the lighting hit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

UPMC to open outpatient centers in Mechanicsburg and Hershey areas

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center officials announced on Tuesday morning that the hospital system is expanding its presence in the Hershey area. UPMC Outpatient Center in Hershey will open at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township in November. “We’re really excited about that,” Elizabeth Ritter, chief operating officer for...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy