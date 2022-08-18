An employee at a PIttsburgh bar is being accused of putting a cleaning product in one of his co-worker’s drinks, according to reports from KDKA and TribLive. Gregory Evans Jr., 30, of Pittsburgh, is accused of putting pipe degreaser into a glass of strawberry tea that the cook at Redbeard’s Sports Bar and Grill, 144 Sixth St., had made at around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7, according to a criminal complaint cited by TribLive.

