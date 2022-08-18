Storm Damage Fence Repair Contractor Galveston County

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

With the major storms that have blown through Galveston county over the years, your fence might have some damage. Texas weather is unpredictable even on a good day, and occasionally with these larger storms, we’ve been getting they can cause serious damage to your home or yard.

Types of Fence Damage We Can Repair

Fence damage doesn’t always just mean the wood has broken in a couple of places, there are various different issues that can occur that we’re prepared to handle for you, and that’s important when it comes to insurance covering your repairs. The following major damages are also often covered by your homeowner’s insurance, which means you wouldn’t have to pay a dime to have them fixed:

- Wind damage from severe storms

- Hail damage from severe storms

- A tree from your property fell on your fence

- A tree from your neighbor’s property fell on your fence

Any sort of damage to your fence that is caused by natural disasters like hailstorms, strong winds, hurricanes, or even tornadoes is most often covered by your insurance. This allows you to avoid paying for unexpected disasters that simply couldn’t be avoided.

Gulf Coast Outdoor Works has been in business for many hurricane seasons and you can trust us to get your fence repairs done right! Don’t let contractors swindle you into paying for your repairs, Gulf Coast Outdoor Works will save you money and have your fence looking better than ever!

