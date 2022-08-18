ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited to decoy duties Sunday

Golladay started Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals but wasn't targeted. Golladay was on the field for 21 of 24 snaps over the Giants' first three drives, but starting quarterback Daniel Jones didn't look his way a single time. New York probably was more focused on seeing what rookie skill-position players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (three targets apiece) can do rather than the five-year veteran Golladay, so don't read too much into his lack of involvement Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers release RB Mataeo Durant

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh announced five more roster moves to get to their training camp roster down to the required 80 players by the deadline at the end of business. One of those players released was running back Mateo Durant. Durant was signed as an UDFA out of Duke and...
The Associated Press

Parents of Astros' Alvarez come from Cuba to see 1st game

HOUSTON (AP) — When Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez stepped up to the plate in the first inning Tuesday night, he had three extra special guests cheering for him. Fresh after arriving from Cuba, his father, Agustín Eduardo Álvarez Salazar, teary-eyed mother Mailyn Cadogan Reyes and brother Yonder Alvarez Cadogan each proudly wore a No 44 Alvarez jersey as they gazed wide-eyed at the field, watching the Houston star play professionally for the first time. “This is one of my biggest moments in my entire life,” his father told The Associated Press in Spanish through a translator. “And I could be able to say so many words, but the truth is that there are no words to express what I’m feeling right now.” His son did his part, too, getting an early hit as the AL West leaders beat Minnesota 4-2.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers release WR Christian Blake

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh announced five more training camp roster moves to get to the required 80 players by the deadline at the end of business. One of those players released was wide receiver Christian Blake. The Steelers were required to trim their training camp roster down to 80 by...
