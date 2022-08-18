Read full article on original website
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary Holman
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
The Night Sly Stone Led the Fillmore East Audience Into the Streets: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Morristown Festival of Books Coming Oct. 7-8Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In AmericaTyler Mc.
Padres' Yu Darvish: Lands on paternity list
Darvish was placed on the paternity list by the Padres on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander, who was previously scheduled to start Wednesday against the Guardians, will instead step away from the team for a few days in order to be with his family. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Blake Snell will have his spot in the rotation pushed up to start the series finale versus Cleveland. Darvish could rejoin the Padres as early as Friday's series opener in Kansas City.
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Pulled early
Bohm left Monday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. According to Gelb, Bohm hadn't appeared to be moving well all game, and he was ultimately removed after the seventh inning. It's unclear at this time whether the injury will force him to miss any additional game action.
Phillies' Darick Hall: Headed to Triple-A
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hall has struggled to see consistent at-bats of late, recording just four at-bats since Wednesday. Since he's limited to first base and designated hitter, Hall's playing time was destined to dwindle further once Bryce Harper (thumb) likely makes his return from the 60-day injured list next week. Per Gelb, Hall should be back in the big leagues once rosters expand Sept. 2, but the rookie will head to the minors to stay sharp in the meantime.
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Booted off 40-man roster
Hager was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Hager will head to the waiver wire following Monday's transaction. Reyes Moronta was added to the 40-man roster in Hager's place.
Rays' Tommy Romero: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Romero for assignment Tuesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Romero received the chance to make his MLB debut in April as a starter, but after lasting just 1.2 innings while issuing five walks in that outing, the 25-year-old has been trending downward ever since. He went on to make two additional relief appearances for the big club but has otherwise spent the season at Triple-A Durham, where he struggled in a starting role before ultimately moving to the bullpen. The 25-year-old right-hander owns a 3.51 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 58:25 K:BB in 66.2 innings at Triple-A this season, and his status as a prospect of some repute could prompt another organization to put in a waiver claim for him now that he's off the Rays' 40-man roster.
Angels owner Arte Moreno exploring potential sale: What it would mean for the Halos and Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday he has begun a formal process to "evaluate strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the team." Moreno purchased the Angels from Disney for $180 million in May 2003, a few months after the franchise won its only World Series championship. Here...
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Bows out of starting nine
Tellez isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Tellez will take a seat with the Brewers set to face a lefty in Julio Urias in the series opener. Keston Hiura draws the start at first base in Tellez's absence.
Brewers pitcher calls out front office for Josh Hader trade during August skid: 'Didn't send right message'
The Milwaukee Brewers have not played well lately. Though they won on Sunday, thereby avoiding a sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, they've compiled a 7-11 mark so far in August. What's more is the Brewers have lost four of their six August series, including sets against the aforementioned Cubs, as well as the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds -- or the National League Central foes they're supposed to beat. Add it all together, and the Brewers have seen their two-game lead in the division turn into a five-game deficit over the course of three weeks.
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Steps out of lineup in Game 2
DeJong is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. DeJong started the past five games and will take a seat after going 0-for-2 with a walk during the Cardinals' loss in Game 1. Tommy Edman will shift to shortstop in the nightcap while Brendan Donovan receives a start in the infield.
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder bothers Haggerty only when he swings a bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or as a late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Tallies steal in win
Andrus went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the Guardians. Andrus, who stole third base in the seventh before scoring on a throwing error, has struggled of late, slashing .172/.226/.310 in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old has strangely been better in night games with a .758 OPS in 207 at-bats compared to a .537 OPS in 155 daytime at-bats. Seven of the shortstop's eight home runs have come in road games.
Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned
The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Re-enters lineup
Ozuna is starting in left field and hitting eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Ozuna had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games in favor of Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna was also arrested for driving under the influence Friday. However, Rosario will take a seat Sunday, giving Ozuna a starting opportunity.
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Facing multi-week absence
Astros general manager James Click said Sunday that he expects Diaz (groin) to miss "a few weeks," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Click's comments would seem to imply that Diaz, who was placed on the 10-day injured list last Wednesday, won't be ready to go when first eligible to rejoin the Astros this weekend. While Diaz is on the shelf, Yordan Alvarez is expected to pick up more work in left field, which will open up more frequent starts at designated hitter for trade-deadline pickup Trey Mancini.
Mets' Tylor Megill: Set to face hitters
Megill (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Megill resumed mound work in mid-August and has been cleared to take another step in his recovery process by facing hitters Friday. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen once he's cleared to return and hopes to rejoin the Mets in late August or early September.
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Shouldn't miss time
Bohm (undisclosed) felt fine after being removed early from Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Bohm looked to be removed from the contest due to a lower-body injury, but after the game, skipper Rob Thomson stated he decided to pull the third baseman to go with better speed on the bases. Bohm should be ready to roll for Tuesday's matchup.
Reds' Michael Papierski: Demoted to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Papierski to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Though he had served as the Reds' primary backstop since Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) rejoined Aramis Garcia (finger) on the injured list July 23, Papierski had lost out on playing time to Austin Romine over the past week. The Reds will now give Papierski a chance to regain some confidence at the plate by sending him to Louisville, after he had produced a lowly .140/.222/.211 slash line since the All-Star break. Chuckie Robinson was called up from Triple-A and could split time behind the dish with Romine moving forward.
Angels' Jo Adell: On bench Tuesday
Adell is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays. After a recent two-game absence due to a thumb injury, Adell started in each of the past four contests and went 2-for-12 with eight strikeouts. Though Magneuris Sierra will pick up the starting nod in left field Tuesday, the non-contending Angels will likely continue to deploy Adell as an everyday player down the stretch with the hope that he can cut down on his strikeouts and emerge as a productive regular in the lineup.
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Not starting Tuesday
Urias is not in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Urias has gone 8-for-22 with four runs and three RBI in his last six contests. While he sits Tuesday, Rougned Odor will slide to third base and Terrin Vavra will start at second base.
Yankees' Luke Bard: Gets call-up
The Yankees recalled Bard from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. He'll join the bullpen as a replacement for Albert Abreu, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Bard has yet to debut for New York after being claimed off waivers earlier this month, but he previously made eight relief appearances at the big-league level with the Rays in 2022, logging a 1.93 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 14 innings.
