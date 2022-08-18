Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 come with a charger?
Samsung recently took wraps off two new foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The former is the successor to the company’s Z Flip 3 with better specs and design, making it one of the best foldable phones you can get your hands on right now. Among the most notable upgrades are its improved battery capacity and faster charging.
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have an SD card slot? How the phone handles expandable storage
If we had our way, all smartphones would come with some form of expandable storage, including the latest foldables. Most of us store loads of videos, pictures, and other files on our phones — from the menu for that new Mexican place to the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting — not to mention the numerous games and apps that take up storage space. Sadly, it seems like many phones today have confined the microSD card slot to the history books.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: The Surface Pro 7 and 8 are both over $300 off
For the new school year, students will find it easier to earn good grades if they have a reliable companion like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ or the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 to help them. The Surface Pro devices provide powerful performance and remarkable versatility, but they don’t come cheap, which is why Surface Pro deals are always in demand. Fortunately, Best Buy is currently offering discounts of more than $300 each for these devices in back-to-school deals.
Digital Trends
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is under $200 today
Smartwatches are starting to become as essential to our daily lives as smartphones, which is why whenever we see Samsung Galaxy Watch deals we absolutely have to share them. Samsung is behind some of the most popular, cutting-edge smartwatches, and right now you have the chance to bring home the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for only $199, which is $51 or 20% off its original price of $250. Click the link below to add one to your Amazon cart and keep reading to learn more about this must-have wearable tech.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Google Pixel Buds Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Two of the biggest names in Android have new “Pro” earbuds for sale. We’ll just come on out and say it: You really can’t go too wrong with either the Google Pixel Buds Pro or the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. But, that doesn’t mean you should just flip a coin and see where it lands. There are some distinct differences here.
Digital Trends
Someone bought a Galaxy Z Fold 4, and it broke 5 hours later
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was revealed earlier this month with Samsung promising that it can outlast 200,000 folds, but that wasn’t the case for one customer. Posted to Reddit, user u/Merzo1290 shared an image of their brand-new Fold 4 that had broken just five hours after picking it up. According to the poster, they opened the Fold 4 a single time, heard a snap, and saw a devastating crack straight down the middle on the hinge.
Digital Trends
Apple confirms iPadOS 16 is delayed because it’s a hot mess in beta
Apple has confirmed that the highly-anticipated iPadOS 16 update is delayed and will be rolled out widely later than the usual rollout cadence of major OS updates in the fall season. In a statement shared with TechCrunch, Apple notes that the public version of its tablet operating system will directly jump to the iPadOS 16.1 build (instead of starting with a stable iPadOS 16 update) and will be released after iOS 16.
Digital Trends
The new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 headset brings hi-fi audio under $200
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 gaming headset is now available as a multisystem peripheral with several high-quality audio features and a fairly decent price. As a midrange follow-up to the popular SteelSeries Arctis 7 and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, the headset sells for $180 at SteelSeries.com and various global retailers in PC-, PlayStation-, and Xbox-specific models.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Huawei’s Mate series to return with the Mate 50 next month
Huawei today teased the first new model of its flagship Mate line in years. It’ll be launching the Huawei Mate 50 on September 5, just days before Apple is expected to hold the iPhone 14 launch. It would be the first time Huawei has launched a Mate phone since the Mate 40 in 2020. That’s no surprise. The company’s smartphone business has seen a decline ever since being barred from western markets, with not even sales in its home market of China able to make up for the shortfall.
Digital Trends
This reliable leaker has some bad news about Apple’s M2 Pro chips
We previously reported on rumors of Apple’s upcoming M2 Pro chip using TSMC’s 3nm processes this fall, but it seems those rumors were wrong. Reliable sources now say Apple is sticking with 5nm processes for the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The first report comes from reliable...
Digital Trends
This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card
Blackview is mostly known for making devices designed to withstand harsh treatment, and today the company announced the launch of a tablet that doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a SIM card for users to access the internet. The Tab 13 is a little bit different from the rest of Blackview’s lineup of sturdy devices as it doesn’t feature any of the protective layers that the company is known for. However, its internet connection options make it stand out for reasons all on its own.
Digital Trends
We may have a first glimpse of haptic Mac keyboards, and I’m already sold
There’s a rumor doing the rounds at the moment that Apple is working on an all-glass Mac keyboard that would do away with the physical keys entirely. We’ve seen similar reports on keyboard-less MacBooks over the years, too. If that sounds absolutely awful, I’m here to tell you...
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Ring security systems
Ring offers more than just Ring doorbell deals, as the Amazon-owned brand also offers products like the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit. The bundle will grant you peace of mind that your home is always protected, and while you can’t put a price on that, you can enjoy savings along the way. Best Buy has slashed the price of the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit by $60, taking it down to $240 from its sticker price of $300, while the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit is cheaper by $80, lowering its price to $300 from $380 originally. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to avail either offer, as it’s unclear how long these deals will last.
Digital Trends
How many folds can the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 survive?
As a potential buyer, the biggest concern that customers have before splurging on a foldable phone is the longevity of the folding parts, especially the display and moving parts in the hinge. When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the company divulged that it was tested to survive at least 200,000 folding and unfolding cycles. That’s enough for about five years of usage, which is not too shabby.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: peak of Android smartwatches
“The Galaxy Watch 5 is far from an exciting upgrade over the Watch 4. But if you're getting your first Wear OS smartwatch or upgrading from an older model, it's one of the best available in 2022.”. Pros. Lightweight, comfortable design. Robust health tracking. AMOLED screen looks excellent. Easy access...
Digital Trends
Ex-Apple employee pleads guilty to nabbing Apple Car secrets
A former Apple employee on Monday pled guilty to the theft of trade secrets from the tech firm. The material stolen by Xiaolang Zhang was linked to Apple’s work on its first-ever automobile, a project that’s been in and out of the headlines for years though never officially confirmed by the company.
Digital Trends
7 ColorOS 13 features that make me want to use Oppo phones again
Oppo’s ColorOS has long been a UI that is the weakest part of Oppo phones. If you’ve noticed, Oppo phones come with great hardware and performance, but there’s always a “but it runs ColorOS” mentioned as a downside. That’s about to change with ColorOS 13.
Digital Trends
Netflix’s ad tier may ditch commercials for some content
Details on Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier are continuing to trickle through. The latest is that folks claiming to have knowledge of the plans told Bloomberg that some content will escape ads, specifically original movies and original children’s content. Original movies would likely play without ads during the early...
Digital Trends
Dead Island 2 supports experimental Amazon Alexa voice controls
Dead Island 2 was the final announcement of Gamescom Opening Night Live, and it made a solid first impression with its cinematic and gameplay reveal that highlighted a zombified Los Angeles. But did you know Dead Island 2 also features Amazon Alexa voice controls?. Shortly after Dead Island 2’s announcement,...
Digital Trends
Here’s why people are saying the Nvidia RTX 4090 isn’t worth waiting for
Nvidia’s long-awaited RTX 4090 is expected to launch within a few months, ushering in a new era for the best graphics cards alongside AMD. We don’t have any official news on the RTX 4090 yet, but the rumor mill hasn’t been quiet. Contents. A slew of leakers...
