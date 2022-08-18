Man in hospital after being ejected from Mustang in Kansas City crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man sustained serious injury in a crash on US 350 Highway Thursday morning that closed the highway for hours.

According to the Kansas City Police Department at 3:50 a.m., a man driving a blue Ford Mustang was speeding north/west on 350 Highway when he lost control on a curve near 67th Street.

The driver then slid across all three lanes and hit the rock wall. He was not wearing a seatbelt and the convertible roof of the vehicle was down.

The man was ejected and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.