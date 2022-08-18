ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

WT welcomes students during Fall 2022 move-in day

By Cat Keenan
 11 days ago

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As students prepare for a new semester at West Texas A&M University, officials released information on the Aug. 18 move-in day operations expected to start on Thursday morning.

Move-In Day for the Fall 2022 semester will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to the university, and officials also noted that they will once again use the “Stop, Drop, and Go” move-in process in an effort to reduce traffic congestion and wait times.

Students moving in during the Move-In Day time frame must sign up for a time slot, as noted in released university information. Students were asked to arrive at their assigned residence hall at their scheduled time with a photo ID in order to receive keys, and follow the “Stop, Drop, and Go” method for move-in to help keep traffic flowing.

Officials detailed that students will have designated travel routes around campus for their residence halls, available here, to assist with keeping traffic organized. In order to follow the “Stop, Drop, and Go” method, officials asked that students:

  • Stop their vehicles temporarily
  • Drop their belongings (unload cars) with the help of personal guests
  • Go park their cars away from the move-in area in a designated long-term parking location

During Move-In Day, students were also directed by officials to visit the Buffalo Gold Card Office to pick up their student ID cards, if they have not already done so during orientation.

Students who do not have time slots scheduled for the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. period, noted officials, will be able to move in any time between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

