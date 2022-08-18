Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Tennessee legislators address teacher concerns over library cataloging bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Tennessee teachers are voicing concerns after the state passed a bill requiring educators to provide a list of all reading materials in school and classroom libraries. The move stems from the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act,” a bill that requires teachers and schools to provide parents and...
fox17.com
TSU president stays at hotel being used for off-campus housing 'to ease safety concerns'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover stayed overnight at a Nashville hotel being used to house TSU students to quell concerns about the hotel's safety. Safety concerns at the hotel have been made public with students saying they were finding needles in their rooms and...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Sternberg to step down after two decades at Vanderbilt
After a long and impactful career at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Paul Sternberg Jr., MD, is stepping down from his role as chair of the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences and director of the Vanderbilt Eye Institute, effective June 30, 2023. A search committee led by Seth Karp, MD,...
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies
(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
Nashville Prep School Bows to Pressure and Halts Trans-Positive Policy
An all-girls prep school in Nashville was set to adopt a policy that would allow “any student who identifies as a girl” to apply for admission. But after more than 1,000 people signed a petition in opposition, Harpeth Hall had put the “gender diversity” philosophy on ice, The Tennessean reports. “Based on the response from our school community, the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees is choosing to pause the adoption of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion,” the school said in an email. Opponents of the policy change have also called for members of the administration and board of trustees who supported it to resign.Read it at The Tennessean
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Tennessee Tribune
MDHA to Open Waiting List for Elderly Property on Aug. 24, 2022
NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open the affordable housing waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor, an elderly property, on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Aug. 24, 2022, to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor will need to reapply.
Biggest in city history, planners propose redevelopment of Nashville's East Bank
Ideally, city planners envision a pier and boat dock. In addition, they want to build parks and greenways along the river. The city is calling the proposal Imagine East Bank.
New program launches Monday for drivers to self-report minor crashes in Nashville
Since the portal launched Monday morning, MNPD says they've already had six reports filed.
WSMV
Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
WBBJ
Nashville man cited for allegedly spray-painting bridge
TUPELO, Miss. — A 20-year-old from Nashville is getting a clean-up bill for allegedly spray-painting a bridge. The National Park Service says that the man was seen by one of their employees on a TN 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway, who then reported it to law enforcement. Deputies...
Metro launches next phase of East Bank vision
Metro Nashville has released its Imagine East Bank Draft Vision after 18 months of community input. They're launching the next phase asking for even more feedback.
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
A Clarksville crash has led to one person being taken to the hospital.
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor’s Office Releases Draft Vision Plan for Imagine East Bank
Nashville, Tenn. – Today, Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Nashville Planning Department released the draft Imagine East Bank Vision, which showcases ideas to realize the community-driven principles for new neighborhoods on the East Bank including around mobility, access, affordability, riverfront activation, and open spaces. The Imagine East Bank...
Tennessee Tribune
TribuneWebAd_300x250_Aug_26-Sep_1_2022-1
© 2022 Insightful coverage of Nashville and Middle, TN news. Proudly powered by Newspack by Automattic.
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
fox17.com
Business owner expresses concern over the burden of transpotainment regulations
Nearly two months ago the city of Nashville issued new rules for party buses in downtown Nashville. New this morning some of the owners say some of the new rules are unfair. One of the rules says that the party buses need to be enclosed to reduce noise. The rules also restrict when the buses can run and how much insurance they have to have. An attorney for one business made a plea to the Commission to let them know that it's running them out of business.
clarksvillenow.com
3-way race coming up for Clarksville mayor, 3 City Council races contested
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The final list is in, and we have three people running for Clarksville mayor, plus three contested City Council seats. Also on the Nov. 8 ballot will be Tennessee governor, the District 7 Congress seat, state House and state Senate races. Here’s who’s running...
clarksvillenow.com
Manna Cafe to hold mobile food pantry this Saturday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Saturday, Grace Community Church will host a mobile food pantry provided by Manna Cafe Ministries. The food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church at 2853 Dunlop Lane. This event is open to the public. More than 15,000 pounds of food will be...
Comments / 0