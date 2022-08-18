ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nashvillemedicalnews.com

Sternberg to step down after two decades at Vanderbilt

After a long and impactful career at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Paul Sternberg Jr., MD, is stepping down from his role as chair of the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences and director of the Vanderbilt Eye Institute, effective June 30, 2023. A search committee led by Seth Karp, MD,...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them

Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
wgnsradio.com

La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies

(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
TheDailyBeast

Nashville Prep School Bows to Pressure and Halts Trans-Positive Policy

An all-girls prep school in Nashville was set to adopt a policy that would allow “any student who identifies as a girl” to apply for admission. But after more than 1,000 people signed a petition in opposition, Harpeth Hall had put the “gender diversity” philosophy on ice, The Tennessean reports. “Based on the response from our school community, the Harpeth Hall Board of Trustees is choosing to pause the adoption of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion,” the school said in an email. Opponents of the policy change have also called for members of the administration and board of trustees who supported it to resign.Read it at The Tennessean
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

MDHA to Open Waiting List for Elderly Property on Aug. 24, 2022

NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open the affordable housing waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor, an elderly property, on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Aug. 24, 2022, to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor will need to reapply.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
FRANKLIN, TN
WBBJ

Nashville man cited for allegedly spray-painting bridge

TUPELO, Miss. — A 20-year-old from Nashville is getting a clean-up bill for allegedly spray-painting a bridge. The National Park Service says that the man was seen by one of their employees on a TN 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway, who then reported it to law enforcement. Deputies...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor’s Office Releases Draft Vision Plan for Imagine East Bank

Nashville, Tenn. – Today, Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Nashville Planning Department released the draft Imagine East Bank Vision, which showcases ideas to realize the community-driven principles for new neighborhoods on the East Bank including around mobility, access, affordability, riverfront activation, and open spaces. The Imagine East Bank...
NASHVILLE, TN
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Business owner expresses concern over the burden of transpotainment regulations

Nearly two months ago the city of Nashville issued new rules for party buses in downtown Nashville. New this morning some of the owners say some of the new rules are unfair. One of the rules says that the party buses need to be enclosed to reduce noise. The rules also restrict when the buses can run and how much insurance they have to have. An attorney for one business made a plea to the Commission to let them know that it's running them out of business.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Manna Cafe to hold mobile food pantry this Saturday

CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Saturday, Grace Community Church will host a mobile food pantry provided by Manna Cafe Ministries. The food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church at 2853 Dunlop Lane. This event is open to the public. More than 15,000 pounds of food will be...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

