WATE

Office on Aging looking for more volunteers headed into the fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging is looking for volunteers headed into the fall. They sat down with WATE 6 On Your Side News about the different programs and openings where locals can jump in to volunteer their time, saying it’s flexible and there is an opportunity for everyone.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

First Knox Food Fest a success

Warrant issued for suspect in crash that killed Morristown …. The Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center. Former Tennessee House Speaker & Chief of Staff indicted. Knox County Forensic Center asks for help identifying …. Police seek suspect after Morristown toddler dies …. Will life-saving abortions be prosecuted in...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville widow donates husband’s wheelchair to veteran in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The widow of a local veteran wanted to help someone in need by donating her late husband’s special wheelchair. Because her husband has been active in veteran affairs, she was hoping the chair would go to a veteran. The double cushioned electric wheelchair was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Volunteering with seniors

The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging talks about the importance of volunteering with senior citizens. WATE Midday News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Maryville teacher powered by ‘enthusiasm’ for 54 years

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Highschool’s treasured teacher shares how she’s kept going through 54 years of teaching and why she isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Dr. Ferguson deserves the accolades she has received as a top-notch educator. Most of her 54 years...
WATE

Knoxville woman avoids package delivery scam

Judy Gerhardt sent a quilt to her brother-in-law and mailed it through the Postal Service to West Tennessee. She used a tracking service provided by the US Postal Service. As she was waiting for delivery, she got a text claiming to be from USPS as a part of a 'smishing' scam.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Will life-saving abortions be prosecuted in Tennessee?

Tennessee's trigger law provides an affirmative defense for doctors who perform an abortion to save a mother's life. Will life-saving abortions be prosecuted in Tennessee?. The Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center. Bonnie Kate Theatre and Cafe. Telling mosquitoes to bug off. Wheelchair donated to veteran in need. Former...
TENNESSEE STATE

