New workforce center preparing students in Blount County
A new workforce development center in Blount County is preparing students for high-demand careers.
Office on Aging looking for more volunteers headed into the fall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging is looking for volunteers headed into the fall. They sat down with WATE 6 On Your Side News about the different programs and openings where locals can jump in to volunteer their time, saying it’s flexible and there is an opportunity for everyone.
First Knox Food Fest a success
Warrant issued for suspect in crash that killed Morristown …. The Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center. Former Tennessee House Speaker & Chief of Staff indicted. Knox County Forensic Center asks for help identifying …. Police seek suspect after Morristown toddler dies …. Will life-saving abortions be prosecuted in...
Concern grows over upkeep of South Knoxville cemetery
After seeing the condition of a South Knoxville area cemetery, some are speaking out about the lack of upkeep and are hoping for some answers.
Not your parents’ UT: Campus construction excites students
As students return to the University of Tennessee's campus Wednesday, they may see a few construction projects on the way to class as school begins.
New mixed-use development coming to Pellissippi Place
Tens of millions of dollars are being poured into a new mixed-use development project just off Old Knoxville Highway and Pellissippi Parkway in Alcoa.
Knoxville widow donates husband’s wheelchair to veteran in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The widow of a local veteran wanted to help someone in need by donating her late husband’s special wheelchair. Because her husband has been active in veteran affairs, she was hoping the chair would go to a veteran. The double cushioned electric wheelchair was...
Volunteering with seniors
The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging talks about the importance of volunteering with senior citizens. WATE Midday News.
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
Mosquitos are out for blood in East Tennessee: What you can do to repel them
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step outside for a few minutes on an East Tennessee summer night and the next thing you know, you’re getting bitten by mosquitoes. Talking in the newsroom this morning, with no scientific evidence whatsoever, it seemed to us that this summer has really brought out those biting bugs. That’s why WATE […]
A mystery illness is killing dogs in Michigan, officials say
What is the mysterious illness spreading around Michigan and killing dogs? Health officials are investigating.
31st Cherokee Fall Festival coming to Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in September
VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step back in time at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum with its 31st annual Cherokee Fall Festival. The festival will be on Sept. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Visitors will be able to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music, and dance. In […]
The ‘uncertain’ future of hemp in Tennessee
There's a new federal Farm Bill coming in 2023 that could change what hemp looks like in Tennessee.
Maryville teacher powered by ‘enthusiasm’ for 54 years
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Highschool’s treasured teacher shares how she’s kept going through 54 years of teaching and why she isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Dr. Ferguson deserves the accolades she has received as a top-notch educator. Most of her 54 years...
Dinosaur tracks become visible in Texas park amid drought
Visitors at a Texas state park last week were treated to a rare glimpse of 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks exposed in part by the extreme drought gripping much of the U.S. Southwest.
Knoxville woman avoids package delivery scam
Judy Gerhardt sent a quilt to her brother-in-law and mailed it through the Postal Service to West Tennessee. She used a tracking service provided by the US Postal Service. As she was waiting for delivery, she got a text claiming to be from USPS as a part of a 'smishing' scam.
Will life-saving abortions be prosecuted in Tennessee?
Tennessee's trigger law provides an affirmative defense for doctors who perform an abortion to save a mother's life. Will life-saving abortions be prosecuted in Tennessee?. The Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center. Bonnie Kate Theatre and Cafe. Telling mosquitoes to bug off. Wheelchair donated to veteran in need. Former...
Free Hunting Day starts open season for squirrels
With hunters preparing for the beginning of squirrel season, Free Hunting Day gives a great opportunity for amateur hunters to try their hand at the outdoor sport.
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Helping authorities find East Tennessee fugitive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers visited the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to spotlight several cases they have been asked to assist local authorities with. Among those cases includes the search for a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous after a police...
Forensics working to identify man known as ‘Railroad Nick’
Investigators have been working for more than two years to learn the deceased man's identity.
