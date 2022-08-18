Roanoke gang leader, other members sentenced in connection to two murders

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — Three men, all members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, a criminal street gang responsible for two murders in the City of Roanoke, were sentenced in federal court on Monday, Aug. 15, according to the Department of Justice.

Four men, 31-year-old Sean Guerrant, also known as “Harlem Denk,” 21-year-old Trayvone Kasey, 28-year-old Chauncey Levesy and 32-year-old Demonte Mack, were members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, which also called itself the “Dirt Gang.”

The Rollin’ 30s Crips are a national criminal street gang operating in cities throughout the United States. The Roanoke set of the Rollin’ 30s operated primarily in northwest Roanoke, centered in and around the Lansdowne neighborhood, according to the department.

During his trial, Guerrant reportedly admitted that he, Kasey, Mack, Levesy, and others conspired to conduct a pattern of racketeering activity that included multiple threats and acts of violence. Guerrant also reportedly ordered 17-year-old Nickalas Lee to kill D.F. to atone for his perceived disloyalty to the gang.

According to court documents, on June 15, 2017, Kasey drove Nickalas to pick up D.F., while Levesy and Mack followed them. The group arrived at a Roanoke apartment complex parking lot. Everyone except for Levesy exited their vehicles while D.F. ran away and hid. D.F. was able to escape because Nickalas had warned him that he was in danger.

Upon realizing that D.F. had escaped, Kasey commanded Nickalas to hand over his firearm. Nickalas refused at first but Mack pointed his own firearm at Nickalas and told him to give it up, according to the DOJ. After handing over the firearm, Nickalas ran away in an attempt to escape but he was chased down by both Kasey and Mack, who eventually shot him in the back twice and killed him.

After the shooting, Mack, Kasey and Levesy returned to the gang’s “trap house” and reported what had happened back to Guerrant.

Another incident occurred eight months later, on Feb. 9, 2018, when Kasey arranged to meet with Markel Girty. During the meet, Kasey leaned into Girty’s car and shot him once in the chest and then stole his belongings. Girty was able to drive away from the scene but later died from the gunshot wound.

“This was a long, difficult case for this department and our community,” said Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman.

Roman released the following statement after the conclusion of the investigation:

Countless hours were poured into this investigation by members of the Roanoke Police Department. This case touched the lives and careers of many officers and detectives, who will never forget the young man who was murdered. While nothing we do will bring him back, we hope this outcome brings some peace to his family, friends and those who loved him. This outcome would not have happened without the successful partnerships between the Roanoke Police Department and our local, state and federal partners. These men are being held accountable for their actions, and Roanoke is a safer place as a result. This is a message to those in our community who choose to perpetuate gun violence and organized crime in our city: we will find you and do everything we can to hold you accountable for your actions. Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman

According to the Department of Justice, Sean Denzel Guerrant, pled guilty in November 2021 to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. These two counts included responsibility for murder as well as a separate count involving a conspiracy to murder a different victim. On Aug. 15, Guerrant was sentenced to 37 years in prison.

32-year-old Demonte Rashod Mack also pled guilty in November 2021 to racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder. Mack was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison on Aug. 15.

Trayvone Raycron Kasey pled guilty in July 2020 to federal racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, interference with commerce by robbery and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Kasey was sentenced on Aug. 15 to 36 years in prison.

28-year-old Chauncey Dion Levesy pled guilty in August 2019 to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering. He will be sentenced later this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.