ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRIC - ABC 8News

Roanoke gang leader, other members sentenced in connection to two murders

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g118H_0hLxqevm00

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — Three men, all members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, a criminal street gang responsible for two murders in the City of Roanoke, were sentenced in federal court on Monday, Aug. 15, according to the Department of Justice.

Four men, 31-year-old Sean Guerrant, also known as “Harlem Denk,” 21-year-old Trayvone Kasey, 28-year-old Chauncey Levesy and 32-year-old Demonte Mack, were members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, which also called itself the “Dirt Gang.”

The Rollin’ 30s Crips are a national criminal street gang operating in cities throughout the United States. The Roanoke set of the Rollin’ 30s operated primarily in northwest Roanoke, centered in and around the Lansdowne neighborhood, according to the department.

During his trial, Guerrant reportedly admitted that he, Kasey, Mack, Levesy, and others conspired to conduct a pattern of racketeering activity that included multiple threats and acts of violence. Guerrant also reportedly ordered 17-year-old Nickalas Lee to kill D.F. to atone for his perceived disloyalty to the gang.

Richmond Police looking for fugitive wanted out of multiple counties

According to court documents, on June 15, 2017, Kasey drove Nickalas to pick up D.F., while Levesy and Mack followed them. The group arrived at a Roanoke apartment complex parking lot. Everyone except for Levesy exited their vehicles while D.F. ran away and hid. D.F. was able to escape because Nickalas had warned him that he was in danger.

Upon realizing that D.F. had escaped, Kasey commanded Nickalas to hand over his firearm. Nickalas refused at first but Mack pointed his own firearm at Nickalas and told him to give it up, according to the DOJ. After handing over the firearm, Nickalas ran away in an attempt to escape but he was chased down by both Kasey and Mack, who eventually shot him in the back twice and killed him.

After the shooting, Mack, Kasey and Levesy returned to the gang’s “trap house” and reported what had happened back to Guerrant.

Another incident occurred eight months later, on Feb. 9, 2018, when Kasey arranged to meet with Markel Girty. During the meet, Kasey leaned into Girty’s car and shot him once in the chest and then stole his belongings. Girty was able to drive away from the scene but later died from the gunshot wound.

Richmond man killed in Mosby Court shooting identified

“This was a long, difficult case for this department and our community,” said Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman.

Roman released the following statement after the conclusion of the investigation:

Countless hours were poured into this investigation by members of the Roanoke Police Department. This case touched the lives and careers of many officers and detectives, who will never forget the young man who was murdered. While nothing we do will bring him back, we hope this outcome brings some peace to his family, friends and those who loved him. This outcome would not have happened without the successful partnerships between the Roanoke Police Department and our local, state and federal partners. These men are being held accountable for their actions, and Roanoke is a safer place as a result. This is a message to those in our community who choose to perpetuate gun violence and organized crime in our city: we will find you and do everything we can to hold you accountable for your actions.

Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman
Genova’s Pizza Station, a new family-owned Italian restaurant coming to Bon Air

According to the Department of Justice, Sean Denzel Guerrant, pled guilty in November 2021 to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. These two counts included responsibility for murder as well as a separate count involving a conspiracy to murder a different victim. On Aug. 15, Guerrant was sentenced to 37 years in prison.

32-year-old Demonte Rashod Mack also pled guilty in November 2021 to racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder. Mack was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison on Aug. 15.

Trayvone Raycron Kasey pled guilty in July 2020 to federal racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, interference with commerce by robbery and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Kasey was sentenced on Aug. 15 to 36 years in prison.

28-year-old Chauncey Dion Levesy pled guilty in August 2019 to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering. He will be sentenced later this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
WFXR

Man charged with murder following July shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Nearly a month after a man was found shot several times in an apartment complex parking lot in Danville, authorities announced that a man has been charged with multiple offenses — including murder — in connection with that deadly incident. The Danville Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey Jr. has been sentenced to two and half years in prison. He was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses during a trial earlier this year, and he entered a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#Murder#Street Gang#Gang Members#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Department Of Justice#The Dirt Gang#Richmond Police
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

25-year-old identified as victim of fatal Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have identified the man who died after a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend. Police said the victim was identified as 25-year-old Mahdi Holland. ORIGINAL STORY. A man is dead after a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend. Investigators said the incident happened Saturday...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

15-year-old Danville student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A teen has been arrested after bringing a gun to George Washington High School in Danville, Danville Police said. On Monday around 3:06 p.m., police said that a physical altercation between GWHS students took place, and after the altercation, security officers were told that one of the students involved had a handgun.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke. Detectives said reports of shots fired came in around 2:00 Sunday morning. Roanoke Police said officers headed towards the gunshots and found evidence of a shooting at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Police said no victims or suspects were located on scene.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage

(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
WSET

Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The search for Shawn Tolbert has pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery counties after he reportedly led police on a chase, crashed his vehicle, and escaped into the woods last week. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man — believed to be...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy