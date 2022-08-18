DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people were killed in a crash involving six cars on I-94 near Mt. Elliott according to Michigan State Police. Investigators said at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, a Ford Fusion lost control and crashed into the center median on I-94. The Fusion was then rear-ended by a Kia; turning the Fusion sideways and blocking the freeway's left lane. The Kia stopped on the right shoulder.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO