Former Coldwater Mayor and Coldwater Community Schools administrator Gene Wallace, who passed away Monday at Maple Lawn, will be buried Friday. Wallace was 86.

A Coldwater native, Wallace went into education, served as principal at Girard and Edison Elementary Schools for 17 years, then as business manager for the Coldwater School system for another 17.

He was elected Coldwater mayor in 2003 and served until 2011. During his tenure, the city passed ordinances that limit what can be on front porches, garbage removal, and requiring lawns to be mowed regularly.

As mayor, he pushed for the acquisition of the park along the banks of Cemetery Lake as part of Heritage Park, the construction of a new soccer field, and the dog park.

"It was my privilege to serve with Gene for eight years when he was mayor of Coldwater. Gene was an excellent mayor who was reasonable, fair, and fiscally responsible," said Mayor Tom Kramer, who succeeded Wallace. "He was an excellent mentor to me, and on behalf of the Coldwater community, I thank him for his service and contribution to our town."

Wallace also served on the Board of Trustees of the Community Health Center of Branch County for 10 years, the last five as chairman. He was appointed in 1994.

Wallace was active within the community serving on boards and committees, including the First Presbyterian Church, Little League baseball and the Kiwanis Club.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Former mayor Wallace dies