WATCH: Law enforcement provide update on investigation into gang activity in Pueblo
Need an example why drinking and driving is a bad idea? Video courtesy of Colorado DMV.
WATCH: Colorado district attorney provides quarterly update
WATCH: Suspected drunk driver smashes into Pueblo DMV
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver in Pueblo made a poor case for getting their license renewed when they careened into a DMV office over the weekend. The DMV tweeted surveillance video showing the dramatic collision. Police tell 11 News the driver fled the scene after wrecking but has since...
Deputies searching for Pueblo West shoplifting suspect
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize this man? The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says he’s suspected of shoplifting at a Walgreens over the weekend. The Walgreens is located on 958 Hailey Lane, just off of Highway 50. The sheriff’s office did not provide a time, just that it happened on Saturday.
Plan to divide Colorado Springs into over 600 evacuation zones launches
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new evacuation plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 zones officially launched Monday. The new program, COS Ready, simplifies where to find alerts relating to evacuations. It also serves as a way to see which areas are under immediate threat. The plan passed in July with a unanimous vote and some community objections.
Busy Colorado Springs intersection back open Tuesday morning after motorcycle, car crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy intersection is back open after a motorcycle and car collided. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a motorcycle versus car crash at Murray and Platte around 9 p.m. Monday. Officers say the car was making a left turn from westbound Platte Avenue onto southbound Murray Boulevard. The motorcycle was traveling east on Platte Ave and the vehicles collided in the intersection.
Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain reaction collision Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol, the law enforcement officer was traveling northeast on Highway 24 in a patrol car, the rider right by behind him. The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.
WATCH: COS Divided into 665 evacuation zones
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) The CU Buff's event center floor got a full makeover courtesy of an El Paso County company!. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) The renovations on Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs have been underway since May of 2021 and cover over 13 acres.
Springs cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with SUV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into an SUV late Monday morning. Springs police say the SUV was traveling north on Rio Vista Drive, the cyclist eastbound on South Carefree, and the two collided in the intersection. The cyclist reportedly hit the driver’s side door.
WATCH: 'El Paso Floor' installs new floor for CU Boulder
The city launched a new plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 evacuation zones, making them more manageable for authorities and accessible for residents.
COVID-19 impacts on college enrollment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Students and professors at many of our local colleges started classes today. 11 News is speaking with higher ed schools to see how their enrollment numbers are looking. The Air Force Academy and University of Colorado Colorado Springs are seeing a decline in enrollment this...
1 killed after driving into the wrong lanes on I-25
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was killed on I-25 after driving into the wrong lanes and crashing into a pickup. State Patrol says the driver was heading southbound on the interstate when he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the grassy median splitting the roadway. His car kept going, ending up in the northbound lanes where he collided with the oncoming pickup. He died at the scene, and both people in the truck were hurt.
Blue-green reservoir found in Colorado Springs reservoir
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says blue-green algae has been found at Pikeview Reservoir. The reservoir is in central Colorado Springs and part of the city’s water system. Utilities says humans and pets are prohibited from entering the water until further notice. It is still safe...
1 dead after crash with stolen vehicle west of Colorado Springs Airport
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person inside a stolen vehicle was killed Sunday afternoon when the driver blew through a stop sign and smashed into an oncoming car. The deadly collision happened at the intersection of Bellamy and Astrozon, a residential area in southeast Colorado Springs. “When we get...
Monsoon... Pikes Peak Snow... Does any of this affect our winter?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What will winter be like in Southern Colorado? You may be asking yourself that after pictures of August snow falling on Pikes Peak the past few days shook our Facebook page to the core... some have asked if the active monsoon season will have any effect either. We’ll try to answer these questions below... First off:
Some Comcast users having trouble finding KKTV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Many of you have been calling our newsroom to tell us you are having trouble finding our station on Comcast. We know that this is an issue with “voice remote.” To fix this say “CBS HD” or “KKTV” into your remote to find the station.
