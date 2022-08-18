ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
KKTV

WATCH: Suspected drunk driver smashes into Pueblo DMV

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver in Pueblo made a poor case for getting their license renewed when they careened into a DMV office over the weekend. The DMV tweeted surveillance video showing the dramatic collision. Police tell 11 News the driver fled the scene after wrecking but has since...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Deputies searching for Pueblo West shoplifting suspect

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize this man? The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says he’s suspected of shoplifting at a Walgreens over the weekend. The Walgreens is located on 958 Hailey Lane, just off of Highway 50. The sheriff’s office did not provide a time, just that it happened on Saturday.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockdown#K12#Highschool#Education#Pueblo West High School
KKTV

Plan to divide Colorado Springs into over 600 evacuation zones launches

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new evacuation plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 zones officially launched Monday. The new program, COS Ready, simplifies where to find alerts relating to evacuations. It also serves as a way to see which areas are under immediate threat. The plan passed in July with a unanimous vote and some community objections.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Busy Colorado Springs intersection back open Tuesday morning after motorcycle, car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy intersection is back open after a motorcycle and car collided. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a motorcycle versus car crash at Murray and Platte around 9 p.m. Monday. Officers say the car was making a left turn from westbound Platte Avenue onto southbound Murray Boulevard. The motorcycle was traveling east on Platte Ave and the vehicles collided in the intersection.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain reaction collision Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol, the law enforcement officer was traveling northeast on Highway 24 in a patrol car, the rider right by behind him. The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: COS Divided into 665 evacuation zones

KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) The CU Buff's event center floor got a full makeover courtesy of an El Paso County company!. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) The renovations on Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs have been underway since May of 2021 and cover over 13 acres.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Springs cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with SUV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into an SUV late Monday morning. Springs police say the SUV was traveling north on Rio Vista Drive, the cyclist eastbound on South Carefree, and the two collided in the intersection. The cyclist reportedly hit the driver’s side door.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 'El Paso Floor' installs new floor for CU Boulder

The city launched a new plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 evacuation zones, making them more manageable for authorities and accessible for residents. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Nice start to the week. Updated: 23 hours ago. More dry time this week. Mild Next Few Days. Updated: Aug....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

COVID-19 impacts on college enrollment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Students and professors at many of our local colleges started classes today. 11 News is speaking with higher ed schools to see how their enrollment numbers are looking. The Air Force Academy and University of Colorado Colorado Springs are seeing a decline in enrollment this...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 killed after driving into the wrong lanes on I-25

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was killed on I-25 after driving into the wrong lanes and crashing into a pickup. State Patrol says the driver was heading southbound on the interstate when he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the grassy median splitting the roadway. His car kept going, ending up in the northbound lanes where he collided with the oncoming pickup. He died at the scene, and both people in the truck were hurt.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Blue-green reservoir found in Colorado Springs reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says blue-green algae has been found at Pikeview Reservoir. The reservoir is in central Colorado Springs and part of the city’s water system. Utilities says humans and pets are prohibited from entering the water until further notice. It is still safe...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Monsoon... Pikes Peak Snow... Does any of this affect our winter?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What will winter be like in Southern Colorado? You may be asking yourself that after pictures of August snow falling on Pikes Peak the past few days shook our Facebook page to the core... some have asked if the active monsoon season will have any effect either. We’ll try to answer these questions below... First off:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Some Comcast users having trouble finding KKTV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Many of you have been calling our newsroom to tell us you are having trouble finding our station on Comcast. We know that this is an issue with “voice remote.” To fix this say “CBS HD” or “KKTV” into your remote to find the station.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy