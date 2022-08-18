Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Competitive Play Trailer Reveals Cyclizar Alongside New Moves and Items
A new competitive play trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released and it revealed new moves, new items, and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that very well may be the pre-evolution of these new games' legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon. The trailer was revealed during the 2022...
Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom - Release Date Trailer
Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Steam on November 2, 2022. Check out the latest trailer to learn more about the story, farming life, secret gadgets you can use to help with farming, and the game's offline two-player co-op mode.
New Tales from the Borderlands Reveal Trailer
The sequel to Tales from the Borderlands is set to be released October 21, 2022. Watch the reveal trail which premiered at Gamescom 2022.
Sonic Frontiers: New Trailer Reveals More Story, Confirms Release Date - Gamescom Opening Night Live
A new trailer for Sonic Frontiers has revealed some new plot details for our speedy friend's next adventure, as well as confirmed the release date leaked earlier today of November 8 this year. Shown at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, we see Sonic running around various levels, including large, open...
Dead Island 2
Check out the gory gameplay trailer for Dead Island 2. Get a look at what to expect from the action RPG, including a variety of ways to take out your zombie foes from brutal melee kills to using your arsenal to clear the area in creative ways. Dead Island 2...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
Tortuga A Pirate's Tale - Gameplay Trailer
Start a pirate adventure in Tortuga. See some in-game footage of the new game revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
The Batman 2 Survives Warner Bros. Discovery's Purge
Work on The Batman 2 appears to be moving ahead, seemingly putting to rest concerns that the film wouldn't be greenlit amid huge changes at Warner Bros. Discovery. Buried in a Deadline article about Reeves getting a multi-year first look film deal was the news that the director is back at work on the sequel alongside co-writer Mattson Tomlin. Robert Pattinson is also reportedly returning as the title character.
High on Life Gets Exclusive New Trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live
After being delayed to December, High on Life received a brand-new trailer during Gamescom's Opening Night Live presentation. The fresh look at Squanch Games' first-person shooter revealed a first look at a near-complete boss fight. In the gameplay clip, the player fights against 9-Torg, a clone that has a bounty...
Wyrdsong - Announcement Trailer | gamescom 2022
Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though we don't yet know any details about the story, players will take on the role of a fully customizable protagonist and will engage with the world through RPG mechanics including combat and questing.
Miquellan Knight's Sword
The Miquellan Knight's Sword is one of the straight sword Weapons in Elden Ring. "Sword forged by servants of Miquella of the Haligtree, with a design modeled after those carried by Carian knights. Instead of glintstone however, amber from the Haligtree is embedded in the blade. A sumptuous piece, yet it has never been offered to any knight — an ill starred sword with no master."
Killer Klowns from Outer Space Is Becoming a 3v7 Multiplayer Game - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game has been announced, the latest in an increasingly long line of '80s horror movies turned into asymmetric multiplayer games. Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, the new game will be created by Teravision Games and led by Randy Greenback (who previously served as executive director on Friday the 13th: The Game). It will arrive for PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in early 2023.
Dead Island 2’s Gore System Cuts Through Flesh, Organs, and Bones With Procedural Precision
Dead Island 2 developer Dambuster Studios has created a bespoke gore system for its upcoming zombie-slaying sequel, and it's one of the most detailed ever seen in games. “We’ve probably spent an unhealthy amount of time passionately developing our own gruesome gore tech, which we codename internally FLESH,” explained Dead Island 2’s game director, David Stenton, in a conversation with IGN. “That’s short for Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids.”
How Gotham Knights: Gilded City Sets the Stage for the Video Game - IGN First
Like the Arkham series before it, Gotham Knights is a game that draws from many corners of the Batman franchise to create its own, cohesive universe. This is a game that shines a spotlight on the Dark Knight's former sidekicks and the shadowy Court of Owls. But the game isn't simply borrowing from existing Batman mythology; it's also making some key additions of its own. And one of those additions is the focal point of Gotham Knights' prequel comic book, Gilded City.
Everywhere
Everywhere - Official Teaser Trailer | gamescom 2022. Here's a peek at Everywhere in this trailer for the upcoming multi-world gaming experience, revealed during Opening Night Live at gamescom 2022. Everywhere, developed and published by Leslie Benzies' Build A Rocket Boy, will be available in 2023.
DualSense Edge Controller Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Sony has announced the DualSense Edge, a new premium-grade wireless controller. Revealed for the first time at Opening Night Live, the DualSense Edge is a high-end controller that appears to be Sony's answer to Xbox's Elite controller range. Little information was revealed, but it is said to be highly customisable with the ability to set bespoke control maps.
Gotham Knights Announce New Release Date, Will Include Harley Quinn and Clayface As Major Villains
A brand new look at Gotham Knights has revealed that Harley Quinn and Clayface will be major villains. Gotham Knights will be released on October 21. Shown as part of Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live, the new trailer put a spotlight on Gotham Knights' rogues gallery, which will feature both Clayface and Harley Quinn alongside previously revealed villains Mr. Freeze, the Penguin, and the Court of Owls.
Side Hustles
IGN's guide to Side Hustles includes tips, walkthroughs, and rewards for all the optional side missions you can undertake in Saint's Row. If you're in need of some extra cash, you can take on these missions as they appear all across Santo Ileso's many districts. Each type of Side Hustle carries a theme, and the more you unlock, the harder they'll get - but may provide other rewards once all of them are completed.
How to Upgrade Weapons
This page contains information on how to increase the power and abilities of your weapons in Saints Row, including how to unlock special abilities and increase their damage. While you may start Saints Row with a pack of assorted weapons, they will unfortunately be tied to your job at Marshall and unavailable when you explore Santo Ileso. Instead, you’ll have to purchase the bulk of your weapons at any Friendly Fire gun store, in addition to the pistol and assault rifle you have by default.
