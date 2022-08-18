ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protester who torched Rochester police car sentenced to 30 months

By Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 5 days ago

A Rochester man who helped torch a Rochester police car during a May 2020 Black Lives Matter protest was sentenced to 30 months Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Charles Siragusa sentenced Dyshieka McFadden, 28, on a charge of civil disorder. He was also ordered to pay $4,287 in restitution.

"McFadden participated with others in a public protest near the Public Safety Building on Exchange Street in Rochester, which turned violent and resulted in vandalism, damaged property, looting, and fires," Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassie Kocher said in a news release.

McFadden and others ignited the fire of the police car with an aerosol can and open flame. McFadden admitted to the crime in a guilty plea. The federal crime of civil disorder involves violence during an act of public disorder by three or more people which "causes an immediate danger" or results in damages or injuries to a person or property.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommended a sentence of 30 to 37 months for McFadden,

McFadden's attorney, Safa Robinson, said in court papers that "Mr. McFadden acknowledges and understands the seriousness of the offense/act in which he participated in and ultimately pled guilty to.

"His passion for the Black Lives Matter movement ultimately led to his passion being misdirected on that May 30, 2020 day," she wrote.

McFadden also has offered and completed 100 hours of community service, even before a sentencing, Robinson said Thursday.

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1.

#Police#Vandalism#Torch#Looting#Law Enforcement#Rochester
