Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – August 18, 2022

By Sonja Frey
 5 days ago

Click on the image below to view the PDF

This Week’s Top Headlines Include:

Community

These beagles were bred for drug testing. Now you can adopt them
Could these new homes break cycle of poverty?
Nativity Prep principal believes God guided her into teaching
Bud Martin to leave Delaware Theatre after decade at helm
NCCo bills show new way to figure out taxes

Business

Chinese drug company breaks ground for Delaware campus

Food & Dining

Catch the Drift: Beach restaurant relaxed, refined
11 Del. food, beverage festivals to ease into fall
Chinese Festival to offer food, demos this weekend

Government

Bonini faces 2 GOP challengers for seat he’s held 27 years
3 candidates, 3 different visions for North Wilmington
Judge sides with Auditor McGuiness in Medicaid standoff

Education

Learning Collab districts to meet; test scores for city schools
WilmU’s Prevention Science offers solutions to societal problems
Here’s how science of reading will look in classrooms

Health

State expands access to monkeypox vax after finding 5 new cases
DBCC’s Yes2Health program promotes wellness for all

delawarebusinessnow.com

Brandywine Festival of the Arts returns in September

The Brandywine Festival of the Arts, returns to Brandywine Park on Sept. 10-11 with 240 artisans displaying and selling their works. Food, music, children’s activities, pet adoption and vaccination opportunities will also be offered. The vendors, including 40 who are exhibiting at the festival for the first time, include...
Town Square LIVE News

DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark

DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in  nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Lawmakers mourn loss of longtime Millsboro Sen. Richard Cordrey

The Delaware Senate’s longest-serving president pro tempore has died. Richard Cordrey was 88. The Millsboro Democrat was elected to the Delaware House of Representatives in 1970. He held the office for just one term before being elected to the state Senate, where he served until 1996.  He was the Senate president pro tempore from 1977 until his retirement, after which ... Read More
MILLSBORO, DE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Officials: Delaware Trooper Disciplined for Sharing Info with Friend

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend has been placed on six months’ probation, the Department of Justice said. The department said Friday that James Boyda was asked to run the...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Learning Collab, school boards make joint meeting public

The  joint meeting of the Red Clay, Brandywine and Christina school districts to discuss concerns about the Wilmington Learning Collaborative will be public.  The meeting is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood House at 1218 B St. in Wilmington.  All three district boards have pushed off ratifying or refusing the 16-page draft agreement they received ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

atTAcK Addiction gets new specialty Delaware license plate

The nonprofit atTAcK Addiction now has another tool to use in its mission to educate and build awareness about addiction as a disease. atTAcK Addiction now has a specialty Delaware license plate. “We were thinking about ways of trying to create further awareness about addiction in the State and also...
DELAWARE STATE
DELCO.Today

Work Begins on Chester Riverfront Redevelopment

An artist rendering of the proposed Chester waterfront redevelopment. Green infrastructure and streetscaping have started to show up in the neighborhoods of Subaru Park as work gets underway on the Chester riverfront via the Chester Waterfront Master Plan, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The goal is to...
CHESTER, PA
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN, JILL CRAVEN

(Wilmington, DE 19808) This afternoon (Aug 23) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Limerick Circle in the community of Linden Green II, for the report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 43-year-old Jill Craven...
WILMINGTON, DE
94.5 PST

First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench

The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Town Square LIVE News

Public calls for Red Clay Mandarin immersion charter

Several members of the public called Wednesday night for the Red Clay Consolidated School District to help create a Mandarin immersion charter school in New Castle County. During Red Clay’s monthly board meeting, proponents said students would spend about half the day in English-speaking classrooms and the other half in classrooms where the instructor exclusively uses Mandarin. Parental support for ... Read More
phillyyimby.com

Still No Signs of Progress at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City

In December 2020, SkyscraperPage forumer FairmountFellow revealed a pair of renderings showing a skyscraper situated atop the prewar building at 1826 Chestnut Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City, which they purportedly observed in a “local cooperative presentation.” The rendering shows a floor count of around 42 stories and indicates that the project would be developed by Goodman Properties. The development’s location next to the proposed high-rise at 113-121 South 19th Street suggests a height of around 550 feet. Although there are indications that the development is still active, no permits have been filed in the meantime and information on the project remains exceedingly scarce. We dispatched our photographer to the site to check for signs of progress, yet none were to be found, with a CVS Pharmacy still operating out of the former theater building.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle

In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
