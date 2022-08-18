Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – August 18, 2022
Click on the image below to view the PDF
This Week’s Top Headlines Include:
Community
These beagles were bred for drug testing. Now you can adopt them
Could these new homes break cycle of poverty?
Nativity Prep principal believes God guided her into teaching
Bud Martin to leave Delaware Theatre after decade at helm
NCCo bills show new way to figure out taxes
Business
Chinese drug company breaks ground for Delaware campus
Food & Dining
Catch the Drift: Beach restaurant relaxed, refined
11 Del. food, beverage festivals to ease into fall
Chinese Festival to offer food, demos this weekend
Government
Bonini faces 2 GOP challengers for seat he’s held 27 years
3 candidates, 3 different visions for North Wilmington
Judge sides with Auditor McGuiness in Medicaid standoff
Education
Learning Collab districts to meet; test scores for city schools
WilmU’s Prevention Science offers solutions to societal problems
Here’s how science of reading will look in classrooms
Health
State expands access to monkeypox vax after finding 5 new cases
DBCC’s Yes2Health program promotes wellness for all
Comments / 0