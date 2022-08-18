Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
IGN
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Arrives This December
Netflix has announced that the long-awaited Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will premiere on December 23. The first images and plot synopsis were also shared, revealing a little more about who the star-studded cast will be playing alongside Daniel Craig in his returning role as Benoit Blanc.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Official Trailer. Watch the new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the upcoming series starring Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Gets Official Trailer Ahead of Premiere Next Week
The epic Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power just got its official trailer, showing off characters including Galadriel, Durin IV, and more. Whether it’s sweeping elven vistas, underground dwarven cities, or orcs and goblins tearing through the woods, the new trailer (below) for The Rings of Power gives us a glimpse of an era of Middle-earth we’ve never seen on screen before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
The Batman 2 Survives Warner Bros. Discovery's Purge
Work on The Batman 2 appears to be moving ahead, seemingly putting to rest concerns that the film wouldn't be greenlit amid huge changes at Warner Bros. Discovery. Buried in a Deadline article about Reeves getting a multi-year first look film deal was the news that the director is back at work on the sequel alongside co-writer Mattson Tomlin. Robert Pattinson is also reportedly returning as the title character.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: New Trailer Shows Off Slytherin, Dark Magic, and Zombies - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Hogwarts Legacy has shown off new gameplay, which includes students investigating the roots of Salazar Slytherin, encountering dark magic, and fighting off zombies. Shown off at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, the gameplay trailer shows two students exploring Slytherin's catacombs and then, slightly terrifyingly, being given the choice of which one to have Crucio (a torture curse) cast on them.
IGN
House of the Dragon: Who Are Game of Thrones' Gold Cloaks?
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon's premiere episode. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free House of the Dragon Series Premiere Review. House of the Dragon roared into our lives, introducing a different era of Westeros, one under full Targaryen...
IGN
Halloween Ends Will Release Day and Date on Peacock and in Theaters
Halloween will come a bit early for theatergoers and Peacock subscribers when Halloween Ends debuts for both on October 14. According to The Hollywood Reporter, paid subscribers to the streaming service will be able to watch the final chapter in the reboot trilogy right away. Jamie Lee Curtis will return...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
High on Life Gets Exclusive New Trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live
After being delayed to December, High on Life received a brand-new trailer during Gamescom's Opening Night Live presentation. The fresh look at Squanch Games' first-person shooter revealed a first look at a near-complete boss fight. In the gameplay clip, the player fights against 9-Torg, a clone that has a bounty...
IGN
New Tales from the Borderlands Reveal Trailer
The sequel to Tales from the Borderlands is set to be released October 21, 2022. Watch the reveal trail which premiered at Gamescom 2022.
IGN
How Gotham Knights: Gilded City Sets the Stage for the Video Game - IGN First
Like the Arkham series before it, Gotham Knights is a game that draws from many corners of the Batman franchise to create its own, cohesive universe. This is a game that shines a spotlight on the Dark Knight's former sidekicks and the shadowy Court of Owls. But the game isn't simply borrowing from existing Batman mythology; it's also making some key additions of its own. And one of those additions is the focal point of Gotham Knights' prequel comic book, Gilded City.
IGN
Subnautica Devs Announce Moonbreaker, a Warhammer-Like Strategy Game (Including the Model Painting) - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Unknown Worlds, the creator of survival hit Subnautica, has announced Moonbreaker, a digital tabletop strategy game in the mould of Warhammer 40,000 – right down to being able to paint your units. Revealed at Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase, the game is due to release into PC and Mac...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers: New Trailer Reveals More Story, Confirms Release Date - Gamescom Opening Night Live
A new trailer for Sonic Frontiers has revealed some new plot details for our speedy friend's next adventure, as well as confirmed the release date leaked earlier today of November 8 this year. Shown at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, we see Sonic running around various levels, including large, open...
IGN
Gotham Knights Announce New Release Date, Will Include Harley Quinn and Clayface As Major Villains
A brand new look at Gotham Knights has revealed that Harley Quinn and Clayface will be major villains. Gotham Knights will be released on October 21. Shown as part of Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live, the new trailer put a spotlight on Gotham Knights' rogues gallery, which will feature both Clayface and Harley Quinn alongside previously revealed villains Mr. Freeze, the Penguin, and the Court of Owls.
Mo review – it is impossible not to become instantly invested in this warm, moving comedy
Palestinian American comic Mo Amer’s semi-autobiographical sitcom about a refugee seeking US citizenship is gorgeously textured, bewitchingly acted – and very, very funny
IGN
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO is NOW PLAYING to theaters around the world! Check out the new trailer!
IGN
Dune: Awakening Is a New Open World Survival MMO - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Funcom officially announced its announced its open world survival MMO, Dune Awakening at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. A short teaser gave us Dune's famous "Fear is the mind-killer" quote, while hinting at giant spice-harvesting vehicles, even more giant sand worms, and sand worm riding. Coming for PC, PlayStation 5, and...
IGN
Exclusive: Ravenbound Lets You Take Wing In a New Open-World Roguelite With Major Skyrim Vibes
A brand-new open-world roguelite is on the way, and it has some major Skyrim vibes based on its intial trailer. Titled Ravenbound, Systemic Reaction's newest game will let you take flight over its expansive world, which draws heavily from Scandinavian folklore. Ravenbound bills itself as having the "challenge of a...
IGN
Killer Klowns from Outer Space Is Becoming a 3v7 Multiplayer Game - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game has been announced, the latest in an increasingly long line of '80s horror movies turned into asymmetric multiplayer games. Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, the new game will be created by Teravision Games and led by Randy Greenback (who previously served as executive director on Friday the 13th: The Game). It will arrive for PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in early 2023.
IGN
House of the Dragon: HBO Max Crashes as Millions of Game of Thrones Fans Tune in for Series Premiere
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has crashed HBO Max. Millions of subscribers flocked to the app on Sunday for the series premiere, but many were unable to view it due to technical issues that affected at least 3,500 users. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, it seems...
Comments / 1