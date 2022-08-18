ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 1

Related
IGN

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
MOVIES
IGN

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Arrives This December

Netflix has announced that the long-awaited Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will premiere on December 23. The first images and plot synopsis were also shared, revealing a little more about who the star-studded cast will be playing alongside Daniel Craig in his returning role as Benoit Blanc.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Official Trailer. Watch the new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the upcoming series starring Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Gets Official Trailer Ahead of Premiere Next Week

The epic Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power just got its official trailer, showing off characters including Galadriel, Durin IV, and more. Whether it’s sweeping elven vistas, underground dwarven cities, or orcs and goblins tearing through the woods, the new trailer (below) for The Rings of Power gives us a glimpse of an era of Middle-earth we’ve never seen on screen before.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Motion Pictures#The Lord Of The Rings#Aragorn#Embracer Group#The Saul Zaentz Company
IGN

The Batman 2 Survives Warner Bros. Discovery's Purge

Work on The Batman 2 appears to be moving ahead, seemingly putting to rest concerns that the film wouldn't be greenlit amid huge changes at Warner Bros. Discovery. Buried in a Deadline article about Reeves getting a multi-year first look film deal was the news that the director is back at work on the sequel alongside co-writer Mattson Tomlin. Robert Pattinson is also reportedly returning as the title character.
MOVIES
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy: New Trailer Shows Off Slytherin, Dark Magic, and Zombies - Gamescom Opening Night Live

Hogwarts Legacy has shown off new gameplay, which includes students investigating the roots of Salazar Slytherin, encountering dark magic, and fighting off zombies. Shown off at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, the gameplay trailer shows two students exploring Slytherin's catacombs and then, slightly terrifyingly, being given the choice of which one to have Crucio (a torture curse) cast on them.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

House of the Dragon: Who Are Game of Thrones' Gold Cloaks?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon's premiere episode. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free House of the Dragon Series Premiere Review. House of the Dragon roared into our lives, introducing a different era of Westeros, one under full Targaryen...
TV SERIES
IGN

Halloween Ends Will Release Day and Date on Peacock and in Theaters

Halloween will come a bit early for theatergoers and Peacock subscribers when Halloween Ends debuts for both on October 14. According to The Hollywood Reporter, paid subscribers to the streaming service will be able to watch the final chapter in the reboot trilogy right away. Jamie Lee Curtis will return...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
IGN

High on Life Gets Exclusive New Trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live

After being delayed to December, High on Life received a brand-new trailer during Gamescom's Opening Night Live presentation. The fresh look at Squanch Games' first-person shooter revealed a first look at a near-complete boss fight. In the gameplay clip, the player fights against 9-Torg, a clone that has a bounty...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Gotham Knights: Gilded City Sets the Stage for the Video Game - IGN First

Like the Arkham series before it, Gotham Knights is a game that draws from many corners of the Batman franchise to create its own, cohesive universe. This is a game that shines a spotlight on the Dark Knight's former sidekicks and the shadowy Court of Owls. But the game isn't simply borrowing from existing Batman mythology; it's also making some key additions of its own. And one of those additions is the focal point of Gotham Knights' prequel comic book, Gilded City.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gotham Knights Announce New Release Date, Will Include Harley Quinn and Clayface As Major Villains

A brand new look at Gotham Knights has revealed that Harley Quinn and Clayface will be major villains. Gotham Knights will be released on October 21. Shown as part of Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live, the new trailer put a spotlight on Gotham Knights' rogues gallery, which will feature both Clayface and Harley Quinn alongside previously revealed villains Mr. Freeze, the Penguin, and the Court of Owls.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dune: Awakening Is a New Open World Survival MMO - Gamescom Opening Night Live

Funcom officially announced its announced its open world survival MMO, Dune Awakening at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. A short teaser gave us Dune's famous "Fear is the mind-killer" quote, while hinting at giant spice-harvesting vehicles, even more giant sand worms, and sand worm riding. Coming for PC, PlayStation 5, and...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Is Becoming a 3v7 Multiplayer Game - Gamescom Opening Night Live

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game has been announced, the latest in an increasingly long line of '80s horror movies turned into asymmetric multiplayer games. Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live, the new game will be created by Teravision Games and led by Randy Greenback (who previously served as executive director on Friday the 13th: The Game). It will arrive for PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in early 2023.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy