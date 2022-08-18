ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Dodgers TV announcer suffers multiple fractures on Bernie's Slide at American Family Field and it's ... pretty hilarious?

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago

Sometimes, suffering multiple fractures in your hand and ribs can make for great television.

Los Angeles Dodgers TV sideline reporter David Vassegh endured a brutal encounter with Bernie Brewer's famous slide at American Family Field, video of which nonetheless went viral for lighthearted reasons during the Spectrum SportsNet broadcast of Wednesday's Dodgers-Brewers game .

Vassegh, who teased his enthusiasm for trying the slide with a tweet one day earlier, shouted "Holy crap!" multiple times as he flew down the slide with a camera crew recording the encounter. The footage shows him shooting out the end of the slide and awkwardly into a padded wall, then writhing in pain.

Dodgers announcers Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra could barely speak through the laughter of the moment as the top of the fifth began.

But there was still a twist to come.

"Vassegh's been talking for three days about going down the slide in Milwaukee, and I've never heard somebody so excited about doing anything, and David did do it today," Davis said in introducing the clip. At the end, through breathless laughter, Davis noted, "First, I want to report that he's OK."

Except, not really? The camera then cut to Vassegh in the stadium ... with a cast on his right arm.

"Hi guys!" Vassegh said cheerfully, lifting his battered arm. "Hey, I do my own stunts, Tom Cruise style. I try to play it up 'Shaqtin' the Fool' style, and you're looking at the fool."

Vassegh later explained he had fractures in his hand/wrist area and six ribs . But clearly, he's keeping his sense of humor about it.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner enjoyed the moment, as well, tweeting a picture Thursday of the taped outline on the padding, commemorating the accident and the "Holy crap" of it all.

Just one week earlier, Rays sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Florida had her own run-in attempting the slide, slamming her face against the same padding. She had a great reaction to Vassegh's misfortune .

The Brewers are also having some fun with it.

The slide, painted white before the 2021 season as part of a makeover to Bernie's chalet, is an intense second-generation version of the slide and chalet built at Milwaukee County Stadium for the Brewers mascot.

More: Taking a ride down Bernie Brewer's slide at Miller Park

That version was built in 1973 as an homage to Milton Mason, a 69-year-old man who lived in a trailer atop the scoreboard for 40 days in 1970, vowing not to come down until the Brewers drew 40,000 fans. The 1973 Bernie Brewer patrolled his Bavarian-style chalet and slid into a 21-foot-tall beer mug to celebrate home runs.

Bernie still walks the chalet waiting for the big blasts, though the slide is a bit more treacherous, as Vassegh demonstrated. But it's still a popular attraction for visiting-team personnel, and the Brewers sell behind-the-scenes packages that include a trip down the slide.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

