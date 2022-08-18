Report: Ex-Gophers captain Sammy Walker plans to sign with Wild

The former Mr. Hockey winner is reportedly close to signing with his hometown team.

According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, former Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker has agreed to a two-year deal with the Minnesota Wild.

Walker was a seventh-round pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2017 NHL Draft but the Lightning chose not to sign him this summer, making him a college free agent.

The Edina native won the 2018 Mr. Hockey Award before making his way to the University of Minnesota. A three-time captain for the Gophers, Walker scored 48 goals and tallied 112 points in 144 games at Minnesota.

When Walker's deal becomes official, he'll be the third former Gopher in the Wild organization. Veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski signed a two-year extension with the team back in March and fellow defenseman Brock Faber was acquired in the deal that sent Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings last June.

Faber will return as the Gophers' captain this season.

