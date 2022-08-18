Get a look at featured cocktails at this year's euphoria event in Greenville

This month’s cocktail experience took some planning! We’ve been intrigued by the much-buzzed-about euphoria, the food, wine and music-focused festival which takes place each September here in our fair city, but we had to get the timing just right to get some in-person experience and bring it to you as a “drinkin’ on the job” feature! Luckily, the euphoria team rocks and gave us the chance to attend a couple of “teaser” events to see what all the buzz is about. We have the event inked in on our September calendars.

Tapas & Tinis...

We had the pleasure of attending euphoria’s “Tapas & Tinis” event back in July. We put on our dancing shoes and headed over to Zen on Main Street for some sipping, nibbling, and schmoozing. Chef Tony Schmidt of Performance Food Service supplied the delicious “through the decades” tapas (bite-sized Tuna Noodle Casserole and Chicken a la King for the ’50s, Sloppy Joes and Steak-umms for the ’80s) while Tito’s Vodka and Larceny Bourbon supplied the super-creative beverages. You won’t be surprised to learn that we tried them all!

Not Your Childhood Lemonade

Forget summer camp and the old sidewalk lemonade stand! This refresher was just as billed ...not your childhood lemonade at all! Its balanced, citrus flavor with a kick of Tito’s added a pep to our step, encouraging us to get on the dance floor and shake our jelly jars to the incredible live music!

The Cosmopolitan

This pretty, pink creation in a martini glass added elegance and delight to our experience. Slightly tart and slightly sweet, this upscale cocktail was a winner! A perfect cocktail to enjoy while perusing all that is available at euphoria. And there’s a lot! Just sayin’ ...

The Kamikaze

This was not the old college kamikaze! A much more refined version is what we savored as we enjoyed the party, the food and the fun -- the very definition of euphoria. We even witnessed another guest get a bit creative by requesting a combination of the Kamikaze and the Cosmopolitan, creating a “Cosmokaze” – brilliant! Creativity and imagination are also hallmarks of euphoria -- so get in touch with your creative side at any or all of the events.

The Old Fashioned

A well-aged, golden-brown liquor is never a bad thing, and this take on the historic beverage did not disappoint. If you’ve never tried one, euphoria might be the time to take a chance and notice how your taste buds will burst with delight. Trying something new and different is the name of the game. You’ll be surprised at how much fun it can be to satisfy your adventurous side -- another reason to take advantage of all that euphoria has to offer. Don’t be timid -- just go for it!

Doing good

The festival’s mission is to promote tourism in Greenville by creating a destination event for food, wine, and music lovers, but the organizers understand the importance of giving back. Since its beginning in 2006, proceeds from euphoria have been distributed in the form of direct grants to over 40 Upstate charities through its non-profit organization, Local Boys Do Good (LBDG). These grants focus on sustenance for those in need (food that sustains life or health), music or performing arts education, or programs that aid children. Go to euphoriagreenville.com to check out the most recent deserving recipients and for more information on the grant application process for upcoming years.

Don’t miss out

This year’s festival takes place September 15-18 – and as of press-time, there were still a FEW (very few) spots available for some of the more than 40 mouthwatering events. Named one of the “tastiest festivals in the Southeast,” euphoria draws folks from far and wide to experience “perfectly seasoned with a pinch of southern charm” Greenville – and all of the euphoric events that bring them back year after year. Eat. Sip. Listen. It’ll be worth it!