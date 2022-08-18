Read full article on original website
Man found dead in Sioux Falls home believed to be homicide victim
Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says officers responded to a home on Friday for a death...
One person killed in Sioux Falls shooting
Sioux Falls Police confirm that one person has died as a result of a shooting early Saturday morning. The incident took place around 2:00 am near the intersection of E. 26th Street and S. Bahnson Street. Police says they received a report that someone had been shot. Officers responded to...
Sioux Falls homicide victim identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities and family members have identified the man who was shot and killed in Sioux Falls early Saturday morning. The victim was 36-year-old Tunis Sando Lomax. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says no arrests have been made in Lomax’s death. Clemens said officers responded...
