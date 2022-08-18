ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Heavy rain headed to the Lowcountry. Here’s how many inches Beaufort County will get

By Sarah Haselhorst
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 5 days ago

For the next few days, Beaufort County residents will need to schedule their plans around showers and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service predicted that South Carolina will see the heaviest rainfall in Beaufort County on Thursday. According to the service, Beaufort County could see between 1 and 1.5 inches of rainfall. Showers will likely occur after 11 a.m. and continue throughout the evening as the cold front makes its way through, the service said.

“The greatest risk area for excessive rainfall and flooding is from around Beaufort to the Savannah metro area,” the National Weather Service Charleston office tweeted Thursday morning.

An early morning alert from the service noted that periods of heavy rainfall are expected to lead to flooding in Beaufort County, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

Thursday’s high will climb to 83. And while showers are expected to impact the county, precipitation is predicted at a 30% chance.

Here’s what the rest of the week will bring:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with an 80% chance of precipitation. New rainfall could amount to between a quarter of an inch and half of an inch. High near 86. Low is 74.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low is 75.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, with a 50% chance of precipitation throughout the day and evening. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Low is 74.

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. narrowing involvement in 278 bridge project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A near $300 million project in the Lowcountry took a turn this week that one area leader says he wasn’t warned of. The 278 bridge project is one of the largest undertakings in Beaufort County history, and Monday a county subcommittee drew a hard line in the sand with the town of Hilton Head.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon. Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Beaufort, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

USGS.gov: Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina

The U.S. Geological Survey has issued an Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina. In a press advisory submitted to MyrtleBeachSC News today:. ELGIN, South Carolina — The USGS is providing scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the region. The swarm...
ENVIRONMENT
cbs17

USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) – An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event...
ELGIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Lowcountry
WCBD Count on 2

Beaufort Co. to hold electronics recycling event Saturday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday.  According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday. The following electronics will be accepted:  Personal computers  Laptops  CRT monitors  […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Road work to impact traffic on St. Helena

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists can expect delays along Fripp Point Road due to construction through Friday.  According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, APAC will pave the roadway along Fripp Point Road.  Paving activities will include lane closures and traffic flagging.  BCSO says construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. August […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Post and Courier

In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time

Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Vendors experience severe flooding at City Market

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds, if not thousands, of people shop at the Charleston City Market every day, but vendors say it’s not a pleasant shopping experience for anyone on days when it rains because of flooding. “I kept hearing the thunder,” Night Market vendor Shannon Curtis said, “and I was like, ‘Oh gosh, that […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts

WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in South Carolina. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, the website scored the equitability of each school district in South Carolina based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
EDUCATION
Kennardo G. James

SC and NC Ranked High on This List for Their Food

SC and NC both ranked high on this list for the best food in the U.S.Family Cookbook Project website. One of the biggest questions that any foodie has is, "which states have the best culinary scenes?". Although there is no cut-and-dry answer for that, one website was bold enough to answer the bell and attempt to answer that question. The website, farandwide.com, stepped up to the plate and ranked all 50 states from best to worst and then explained their reasoning for each ranking. We will be taking a look at where South Carolina and North Carolina ranked on the list, and let's just say they both had very strong showings. Let's first take a look at what farandwide.com's criteria were for their rankings.
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
3K+
Followers
95
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy