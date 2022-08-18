Heavy rain headed to the Lowcountry. Here’s how many inches Beaufort County will get

For the next few days, Beaufort County residents will need to schedule their plans around showers and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service predicted that South Carolina will see the heaviest rainfall in Beaufort County on Thursday. According to the service, Beaufort County could see between 1 and 1.5 inches of rainfall. Showers will likely occur after 11 a.m. and continue throughout the evening as the cold front makes its way through, the service said.

“The greatest risk area for excessive rainfall and flooding is from around Beaufort to the Savannah metro area,” the National Weather Service Charleston office tweeted Thursday morning.

An early morning alert from the service noted that periods of heavy rainfall are expected to lead to flooding in Beaufort County, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

Thursday’s high will climb to 83. And while showers are expected to impact the county, precipitation is predicted at a 30% chance.

Here’s what the rest of the week will bring:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with an 80% chance of precipitation. New rainfall could amount to between a quarter of an inch and half of an inch. High near 86. Low is 74.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low is 75.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, with a 50% chance of precipitation throughout the day and evening. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Low is 74.