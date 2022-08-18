To say that King Twin Tutoring is an institution in Oxford may be an understatement. For more than 32 years, King Twin Tutoring has served students of all ages at Ole Miss, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Oxford and Lafayette County Schools, and more. The one-on-one sessions with young people of all ages, in numerous subjects, have had lasting impacts that have not gone unnoticed. In regard to the tutoring sessions by twin sisters Margaret and Kat King, students describe outcomes with superlatives such as “remarkable,” “lifesaving,” and “inspirational.”

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO