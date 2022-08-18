Read full article on original website
Six Rebels Tabbed to Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams
Six Ole Miss football players were honored by the Southeastern Conference coaches Tuesday as the league office announced its Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams. Nick Broeker and Jonathan Mingo were selected to the second team, while Zach Evans, AJ Finley, Jeremy James and Cedric Johnson earned third-team honors. Broker, Mingo, Evans and James were previously selected to the 2022 SEC media’s preseason All-SEC team.
WR Wade Looks Forward to Season
A new Ole Miss transfer, wide receiver Dayton Wade, is feeling good about his performance in camp. “Camp has been going great,” Wade said. This season, the receiving core room is deep with players, both returning and new to the team. “We’ve got a lot of transfers,” Wade said....
Ole Miss Announces Football Gameday Enhancements
After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via e-mail...
King Twin Tutoring Supports Student’s Success
To say that King Twin Tutoring is an institution in Oxford may be an understatement. For more than 32 years, King Twin Tutoring has served students of all ages at Ole Miss, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Oxford and Lafayette County Schools, and more. The one-on-one sessions with young people of all ages, in numerous subjects, have had lasting impacts that have not gone unnoticed. In regard to the tutoring sessions by twin sisters Margaret and Kat King, students describe outcomes with superlatives such as “remarkable,” “lifesaving,” and “inspirational.”
The South Lamar Bed & Breakfast Opens in Renovated 1870s Home
When Lafayette County native Scott Lewis left Dallas to return to Oxford to raise his three children, he didn’t just buy a home, he bought one of Oxford’s oldest homes in the historic downtown district. The house would not only be a home for him and his family,...
Brandon Presley, A Potential Candidate for Governor, Boasts List of Noteworthy Campaign Donors
Brandon Presley of Nettleton will host a political fundraiser on Thursday featuring a diverse and noteworthy group of donors — especially noteworthy for a campaign for the down-ticket office of Northern District Public Service commissioner. The fundraiser, which will be held in Tupelo at the birthplace and museum of...
University Announces Plans for 60th Anniversary of Integration
On Oct. 1, 1962, James Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the University of Mississippi. The events surrounding integration have been among the most significant in the institution’s history, and this year marks 60 years since Meredith became one of the heroic figures of the American civil rights movement.
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
Marine Corp JROTC Days Could be Numbered at Oxford High School
Oxford High School is in danger of losing its Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program. Since 2014, the number of students enrolling in the program has been declining. The Memorandum of Agreement between the Oxford School District and the U.S. Marines says a high school’s program must have at least 100 students or 10 percent of the student population, whichever is lower.
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Threat on life of Mississippi supervisor under investigation
Panola County investigators on Thursday continued their questioning of residents in and around the Enid Shores area, after District 3 Supervisor John Thomas was threatened in a letter received at the Batesville Courthouse by mail Tuesday. Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed that investigators have a person of interest in the case,...
Parking Garage Shenanigans Lead to Arrest
A Sardis man doing a “burnout” or “peel out” inside the Oxford Parking Garage was arrested recently by the Oxford Police Department. On Aug. 20, at about 11 p.m. officers were on foot patrol around the parking garage when they could hear a vehicle doing doughnuts somewhere inside.
Oxford Man Faces Credit Card Fraud Charges
The Oxford Police Department took a credit card fraud report last week. After an investigation, Dwight Henry, 49, of Oxford, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with five counts of Credit Card Fraud. Henry was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and...
Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
2 Adults, 2 Juveniles Arrested After Car Burglary Investigation
A string of recent vehicle burglaries resulted in the arrest of four people on various charges. On Aug, 17 officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to several auto burglaries in the area of Old Taylor Road. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Xavian Ivy, 18, of Oxford,...
