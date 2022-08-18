Employment statistics for July of 2022 were released over the weekend by the EDD, showing new statewide record unemployment lows while also noting several worrying trends. According to the new statistics, California’s unemployment rate went from 4.2% in June to 3.9% in July, hitting a new monthly low that hasn’t been seen since statistics began began recorded in 1976. For the seventh month in a row, the number of employed Californians rose, with 84,800 nonfarm jobs began added in July. In comparison to national monthly rates, California accounted for 16.1% of all new jobs in the country in July, with the state bringing in 477,600, or 14.5%, of the country’s 3.296 million new jobs all year to the end of July.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO