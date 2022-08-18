Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
CA Senate Forced to Significantly Amend AB 1604 Over Attempt to Institute Racial Preferences
Californians for Equal Rights Foundation, in collaboration with the Pacific Legal Foundation, has successfully forced the California State Senate to significantly amend Assembly Bill 1604 so that the amended version complies with the State Constitution, and specifically the constitutional ban on racial preferences, according to Dr. Wenyuan Wu with CFER.
californiaglobe.com
California Avian Influenza Surveillance Act
California has a number of formal acts in statute. Fish and Game Code Division 4, Part 2, Chapter 5 provides the Avian Influenza Wildlife Surveillance Act, which is contained in Section 3860 to 3863. Chapter 5 was added in 2006 by Chapter 708. Section 3860 names the Act. Section 3861...
californiaglobe.com
California Home Equity Loan Disclosure Act
California has a number of formal acts in statute. Civil Code Division 3, Part 4, Title 14, Chapter 2a provides the Home Equity Loan Disclosure Act, which is contained in Sections 2970 and 2971. Chapter 2a was added in 1988 by Chapter 1315. Section 2970 defines the term “home equity loan.”
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Signs Bill to Re-define State’s Open Meeting Act
A bill to redefine California’s open meeting act, the The Brown Act, has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 1100, authored by Sen. Dave Cortese (D-Silicon Valley) and Assemblyman Evan Low’s (D-Silicon Valley), authorizes the presiding member of a legislative body conducting a meeting to remove an individual for disrupting the meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaglobe.com
Three Courts Rule Against Gov. Newsom, State Govt. in Covid Business Lockdown Orders
The third California court in a week has ruled in favor of the people of California and the United States Constitution, against the government over state ordered Covid lockdowns. California courts are ruling that the government may have overstepped its authority when they followed Gavin Newsom’s shut down orders, according to Constitutional Attorney and U.S. Senate candidate Mark Meuser. The cases can move forward and begin discovery.
californiaglobe.com
California Manny Alert Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 2, Division 1, Chapter 7, Article 6.3 provides the Manny Alert Act, which is contained in Sections 8592.20 to 8592.22. Article 6.3 was added in 2019 by Chapter 686. Section 8592.20 names the act, and provides that it is the intent of the Legislature to explore the establishment of a statewide system under the management of the California Office of Emergency Services (OES) that provides the ability for public safety answering points to aid in dispatching activities.
californiaglobe.com
California Health Care Professional Disaster Response Act
California has a number of formal acts in statute. Business and Professions Code Division 2, Chapter 1.6 provides the Health Care Professional Disaster Response Act, which is contained in Sections 920 to 922. Chapter 1.6 was added in 2002 by Chapter 1085. Section 920 names the Act. Section 921 makes...
californiaglobe.com
Is California’s ‘Lowest Monthly Unemployment Rate since 1970’s’ Legitimate?
Employment statistics for July of 2022 were released over the weekend by the EDD, showing new statewide record unemployment lows while also noting several worrying trends. According to the new statistics, California’s unemployment rate went from 4.2% in June to 3.9% in July, hitting a new monthly low that hasn’t been seen since statistics began began recorded in 1976. For the seventh month in a row, the number of employed Californians rose, with 84,800 nonfarm jobs began added in July. In comparison to national monthly rates, California accounted for 16.1% of all new jobs in the country in July, with the state bringing in 477,600, or 14.5%, of the country’s 3.296 million new jobs all year to the end of July.
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiaglobe.com
California Urban Heavy Rescue Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 2, Division 1, Chapter 7, Article 4.5 provides the Urban Heavy Rescue Act, which is contained in Section 8584 to 8584.1. Article 4.5 was added in 1988 by Chapter 1206. Section 8584 names the act. Section 8584.1 provides that it...
californiaglobe.com
California Wild and Scenic Rivers
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Public Resources Code Division 5, Chapter 1.4 provides the California Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, which is contained in Sections 5093.50 to 5093.71. Chapter 1.4 was added in 1982 by Chapter 1259. Section 5093.50 provides that it is the policy of the State...
californiaglobe.com
Paul Pelosi Pleads Guilty to DUI, Receives 5 Days in Jail, 3 Years Probation
Paul Pelosi, a businessman and husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), pled guilty to a DUI charge in Napa County Superior Court on Tuesday, receiving, among other punishments in a plea deal, 5 days in jail. During Memorial Day weekend in May, Pelosi was in a car accident in...
Comments / 0