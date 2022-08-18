PONY, Mont. - The sheriff is asking drivers and residents in Pony to check their tires for damages due to nails near the old Pony school since the evening of Sunday, Aug. 22. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook anyone with damages or who saw anything suspicious in the area of the school is asked to call Deputy Dowton at (406) 843-5301.

