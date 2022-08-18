Read full article on original website
Butte Boy Scouts establish memorial for century-old tragedy
BUTTE, Mont. -- The view near the Highland Lookout Tower at Devil's Peak nearly two miles high in the sky can't be beat. It's a harrowing trek up there; one needs a certain sense of adventure to make it that far--much like the Boy Scouts who fell victim to tragedy at that very spot one hundred years ago.
Rising Moon Fire causes evacuations on Eagle Bay Drive near East Helena
EAST HELENA, Mont. - A strong thunderstorm moved through the Helena area Monday evening and started several fires. Of these new lightning ignitions, the fire of greatest concern is the Rising Moon Fire located near Eagle Bay Drive and west of Canyon Ferry. The fire is currently estimated at 200 acres and is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby.
Residents, drivers in Pony asked to check tires for nail damages
PONY, Mont. - The sheriff is asking drivers and residents in Pony to check their tires for damages due to nails near the old Pony school since the evening of Sunday, Aug. 22. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook anyone with damages or who saw anything suspicious in the area of the school is asked to call Deputy Dowton at (406) 843-5301.
MSU Debut gets students involved in the community
BOZEMAN, Mont. - As students make their way back to campus, Montana State has events throughout the beginning of the semester to get new and returning students connected to the Bozeman community. "MSU Debut" is the first experience for students as a bobcat and looks to get them connected with...
Copper Game tickets on sale Monday, August 29
BUTTE – Individual game tickets for the 2022 Copper Game presented by Rocky Mountain Credit Union go on sale on Monday, August 29 at 10 a.m. MST. The Montana Tech Orediggers host Carroll College in the home opener at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd. Additionally, the limited-edition Copper...
Montana Grizzlies finalize 2022 football television schedule
Television details for the remainder of Montana's 2022 football season have been finalized, with SWX Montana (ABC/Fox, NBC in Billings) set to broadcast the Grizzlies' first two nonconference games. With SWX acquiring UM's nonconference broadcast rights, all but two Griz games will now be shown on statewide basic cable, satellite,...
