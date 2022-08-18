Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Keeks the dog to be Mayor of Reno for a day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will make Keeks the dog Mayor for a day on Wednesday. Keeks is a service dog who serves Mike Keeney, a disabled senior and a veteran. Keeks is a client of Options, a nonprofit providing veterinary care to pets who would otherwise...
Autopsy confirms body found in reservoir is California girl
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — An autopsy Tuesday confirmed that a body found inside a car submerged in a Northern California reservoir is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who disappeared after going to a large youth party earlier this month, authorities said. No other results of the autopsy were released...
KOLO TV Reno
Inaugural Jewish Cultural Festival coming to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada announced they will be hosting its inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival next month. The festival will be on Sept. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Jewish Nevada is a nonprofit organization serving as representatives for more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Two travel trailers burned in Spanish Springs fire
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in Spanish Springs late Sunday afternoon destroyed two travel trailers, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. The fire was reported shortly before 5:00 p.m. at Dolores Drive and Pyramid Way. There was no damage to the main residence and the home remains inhabitable, TMFR...
Report: Body of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni found in Sierra lake
TRUCKEE -- A volunteer dive team helping in the search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni have reportedly located the 16-year-old's body inside a silver Honda CR-V sunken in Prosser Creek Reservoir.The team -- Adventures with Purpose -- said they located the car Sunday submerged in 14 feet of water. There has been no confirmation from the Placer or Nevada County sheriff's departments."We are aware of this information and have additional staff enroute to meet with Adventures With Purpose," the Nevada County Sheriff posted on the agency's Facebook page. "We will provide additional information when it becomes available." Her disappearance...
2news.com
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
KOLO TV Reno
Structure fire near Incline Village deemed accidental
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire near Incline Village has been ruled accidental, officials with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District say. No injuries were reported in the fire. The fire broke out on the evening of Aug. 11. Fire officials credited a single fire sprinkler for...
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather
Record-breaking temps will be possible in Reno the next few days. Expect mostly sunny skies with breezy winds in the afternoon. A slight cooling trend will be on tap for the weekend.
Body of missing Truckee teen believed found, police say | Reno Memo
Read all of RGJ.com through Feb. 22 for just $1 -- subscribe today! It's Monday afternoon, and there's a lot happening -- let's get to the news. Body found in reservoir believed to be Kiely Rodni ...
KOLO TV Reno
Some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road to be closed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced that some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed during the Meadow Restoration Project. The project is a partnership between American Rivers and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Carson Ranger District. The project will start...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC hopes new roundabout will bring safety to dangerous intersection
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Construction on a new roundabout at 4th Street/Woodland Avenue will begin on August 29. The Regional Transportation Commission hopes it will improve safety and traffic flow at this intersection. They say the new roundabout will reduce conflict points, provide new bicycle and pedestrian facilities, help with traffic calming, and include new lighting to increase safety.
Kiely Rodni Search: New Details, Photos Emerge After SUV Pulled From California Reservoir
Authorities believe they may have located the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni after they pulled a SUV from a California reservoir on Sunday. The discovery comes after a private dive team claimed that they found Rodni’s body. While authorities have not yet confirmed that Rodni has been found, they...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire crews battle blaze in Verdi
VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District battled a two-acre fire in Verdi Monday afternoon. They were assisted by the Reno Fire Department and say the likely cause was from utilities. Fire crews remain on scene to mop up, according to the latest from the department. No...
Body in car found in lake during search for Kiely Rodni, California teen missing for two weeks
Law enforcement has been notified, according to the independent search team, but has not yet confirmed the identity of the body.
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack to have new starters at LB in 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting from scratch. “What we’re trying to bring to (the linebacker) group is a sense of physicality and an ownership of effort to the football and doing your job every single snap,” said Nevada Football Linebackers Coach Mike Bethea. This year’s unit will need...
KOLO TV Reno
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Ongoing Oddie Wellls Project to cause traffic changes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project is expected to cause upcoming traffic control changes, the Regional Transportation Commission said on Tuesday. Phase 1 of the project will begin this Monday, and will involve the closing of the north side of the intersections at Oddie Blvd./Rock...
KOLO TV Reno
Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries. It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park. Police said someone called 911 to report shots...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Sparks that left one person dead on Monday night. Officers with the Sparks Police Department were called to a home on Merchant Street just before 8 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance where someone was possibly armed, said SPD Public Information Officer Nick Chambers.
