Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
How We Discovered More of Marietta's Marvelous Museums on a Meandering Walk Around the Historic City SquareDeanLandMarietta, GA
No charges filed against Atlanta police officers in Rayshard Brooks’ shooting death
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two Atlanta police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 will not face charges. Pete Skandalakis, the special prosecutor assigned to investigate the Atlanta police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020, and Danny Porter, a retired Gwinnett County district attorney who joined Skandalakis in the investigation, announced Tuesday administrative dismissal would be issued for the officers, Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, who have since been placed on administrative leave.
The Rayshard Brooks case: A timeline
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here is a timeline of events in the police-related fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks. June 12, 2020: Around 10:45 p.m., Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan responded to a complaint that Brooks, 27, was asleep in the drive-through of a southwest Atlanta Wendy’s. Another Atlanta officer, Garrett Rolfe, arrived to assist. Videos of the incident showed after Brooks failed a sobriety test; resisted arrest; struggled with the officers; grabbed an officer’s Taser; and ran off. As he ran, Brooks tried to fire the Taser toward the officer chasing him. Rolfe then drew his weapon and fired three shots. Brooks died soon after at a hospital.
Lawsuit reveals connection between Midtown shooter and victims
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Court documents obtained by CBS46 appear to show a connection between Raissa Kengne and the men she’s accused of shooting and killing in midtown Atlanta Monday afternoon. Victims Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners were two of 29 defendants named in a lawsuit filed by Kengne...
Bond denied for woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was arrested for shooting 3 people on Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta was denied bond in court Tuesday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting. WATCH COURT APPEARANCE HERE:. Two people are dead and another is injured...
Why were Atlanta police officers charged so quickly in Rayshard Brooks’ death?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan were originally charged in 2020 with lightning speed by the previous Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. The two officers were charged within 5 days of the death of Rayshard Brooks during an encounter with the officers. Some...
Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
Atlanta council member pushes to keep rap lyrics from being used as evidence
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a push from an Atlanta city council member to keep rap lyrics from being used as evidence in court. It’s in response to Young Thug’s RICO charges. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says the rapper’s lyrics implicate murder and gang life....
Atlanta radio host captures suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at ATL
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta radio host stumbled upon the suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport soon after deplaning. “I tweeted the photo out saying, ‘hey, it looks like they, you know, have who could be the suspect in custody at the airport,’” said Brian Moote.
‘He loved fiercely and with his whole heart’ Victims’ loved ones react to Midtown shooting
ATLANTA, Fulton County (WGCL) – CBS 46 News is learning more about each of the three victims of Monday’s shooting in Midtown. Many are remembering the victims for their kindness and dedication to the work that they do. Among them is 60-year-old Michael Shinners, a beloved property manager...
Read the prosecutors’ final report on Rayshard Brooks’ police shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Special prosecutors investigating the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks on June 12, 2020, announced Tuesday the two Atlanta police officers involved - Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan - will not face criminal charges. Here is the final report prepared by Pete Skandalakis, executive director of...
Alleged gang members charged in burglaries of metro Atlanta celebrity homes
ATLANTA — Police have arrested nearly two dozen gang members and their leader, who they say is responsible for a string of violent robberies and home invasions targeting the mansions of entertainment, sports and social media stars. The investigation started almost a year ago and includes 16 high-end homes...
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Atlanta police release new video of suspect in deadly Midtown shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has released a new body camera video of a woman being taken into custody in a deadly triple shooting in Midtown on Monday. According to police, the suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport hours later and taken into custody without incident.
Parents of slain Fulton County police officer say waiting for justice for their son was “agonizing”
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a murdered police officer say they finally got the justice they’ve been waiting for--for more than seven years. The man who shot and killed their son was just sentenced to life plus 375 years. In an exclusive interview, the parents spoke...
Suspect in deadly Midtown Atlanta shootings speaks up after judge asks her to be silent during hearing
Two people are dead and another is hospitalized after authorities say Raissa Kengne opened fire at an apartment building. A Fulton County judge denied bond for the woman accused of "targeting" people in shootings in Midtown.
Atlanta woman released on parole after receiving life sentence for murder she didn't commit
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman sentenced to life in prison for a murder she did not commit is out on parole. It's a years-long fight that's only happened now - thanks to a new unit at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office reviewing the integrity of past convictions.
2 people shot in Johns Creek, 1 deceased
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Johns Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bramshill Drive. According to police, officers responded to a trouble unknown call at 7:32 a.m. Prior to arrival, they were told that shots had been fired. After they arrived, officers heard another shot. Police say two people...
Clayton County man charged with child exploitation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man suspected of child exploitation Aug. 19. Marco Mendoza Escalante was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children. The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes investigated Escalante after receiving a tip about Escalante possessing child...
Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood
Wake Up Atlanta 4:30 a.m. Sen. Graham “crucial” to election investigation. The filing responds to Sen. Graham’s attempts to get a federal judge to stay a decision requiring him to appear before the special grand jury until he can appeal. Fulton County seeks poll workers. Updated: Aug....
Shooting suspect on the loose after shooting woman in Cobb County overnight
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Marietta on Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to a call about a person shot on Virginia Place. Police said...
