ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here is a timeline of events in the police-related fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks. June 12, 2020: Around 10:45 p.m., Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan responded to a complaint that Brooks, 27, was asleep in the drive-through of a southwest Atlanta Wendy’s. Another Atlanta officer, Garrett Rolfe, arrived to assist. Videos of the incident showed after Brooks failed a sobriety test; resisted arrest; struggled with the officers; grabbed an officer’s Taser; and ran off. As he ran, Brooks tried to fire the Taser toward the officer chasing him. Rolfe then drew his weapon and fired three shots. Brooks died soon after at a hospital.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO