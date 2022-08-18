ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

No charges filed against Atlanta police officers in Rayshard Brooks’ shooting death

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two Atlanta police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 will not face charges. Pete Skandalakis, the special prosecutor assigned to investigate the Atlanta police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020, and Danny Porter, a retired Gwinnett County district attorney who joined Skandalakis in the investigation, announced Tuesday administrative dismissal would be issued for the officers, Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, who have since been placed on administrative leave.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

The Rayshard Brooks case: A timeline

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here is a timeline of events in the police-related fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks. June 12, 2020: Around 10:45 p.m., Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan responded to a complaint that Brooks, 27, was asleep in the drive-through of a southwest Atlanta Wendy’s. Another Atlanta officer, Garrett Rolfe, arrived to assist. Videos of the incident showed after Brooks failed a sobriety test; resisted arrest; struggled with the officers; grabbed an officer’s Taser; and ran off. As he ran, Brooks tried to fire the Taser toward the officer chasing him. Rolfe then drew his weapon and fired three shots. Brooks died soon after at a hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Lawsuit reveals connection between Midtown shooter and victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Court documents obtained by CBS46 appear to show a connection between Raissa Kengne and the men she’s accused of shooting and killing in midtown Atlanta Monday afternoon. Victims Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners were two of 29 defendants named in a lawsuit filed by Kengne...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Bond denied for woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was arrested for shooting 3 people on Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta was denied bond in court Tuesday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting. WATCH COURT APPEARANCE HERE:. Two people are dead and another is injured...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta radio host captures suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at ATL

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta radio host stumbled upon the suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport soon after deplaning. “I tweeted the photo out saying, ‘hey, it looks like they, you know, have who could be the suspect in custody at the airport,’” said Brian Moote.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Read the prosecutors’ final report on Rayshard Brooks’ police shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Special prosecutors investigating the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks on June 12, 2020, announced Tuesday the two Atlanta police officers involved - Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan - will not face criminal charges. Here is the final report prepared by Pete Skandalakis, executive director of...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta police release new video of suspect in deadly Midtown shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department has released a new body camera video of a woman being taken into custody in a deadly triple shooting in Midtown on Monday. According to police, the suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport hours later and taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

2 people shot in Johns Creek, 1 deceased

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Johns Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bramshill Drive. According to police, officers responded to a trouble unknown call at 7:32 a.m. Prior to arrival, they were told that shots had been fired. After they arrived, officers heard another shot. Police say two people...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
CBS 46

Clayton County man charged with child exploitation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man suspected of child exploitation Aug. 19. Marco Mendoza Escalante was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children. The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes investigated Escalante after receiving a tip about Escalante possessing child...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood

Wake Up Atlanta 4:30 a.m. Sen. Graham “crucial” to election investigation. The filing responds to Sen. Graham’s attempts to get a federal judge to stay a decision requiring him to appear before the special grand jury until he can appeal. Fulton County seeks poll workers. Updated: Aug....
ATLANTA, GA

