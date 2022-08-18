The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks are talking Donovan Mitchell trade again. That doesn’t mean the sides are anywhere near a deal. The renewed talks were confirmed by Marc Berman of the New York Post, but with a few new drops of information (both sides are playing the leaking game, trying to spin for fans). First, the Knicks recoiled at the initial ask from Utah’s Danny Ainge — and with good reason. From the Knicks perspective, they want to get Mitchell but want the flexibility to make more moves after they get him.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO