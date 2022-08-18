Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston CelticsAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
David Pastrnak faces murky future with the Boston Bruins
David Pastrňák and the Boston Bruins have been a perfect match for years now, but could a separation be on the cards next year?. The Boston Bruins have been one of the league’s most competitive teams in recent memory, and one of the key reasons for that has been Czech winger David Pastrňák and his impressive penchant for scoring goals.
Ranking the Top 5 Boston Celtics Point Guards of All Time
Did Rajon Rondo make our list of the Boston Celtics top five point guards of all time? The post Ranking the Top 5 Boston Celtics Point Guards of All Time appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bruins rank dead last in one prospect ranking system
BOSTON -- The re-signings of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci seem to have the Bruins in a pretty good position for the immediate future. The picture of the long-term future, though, remains a bit murkier.And by one measure, it's downright bleak.The Athletic's Corey Pronman assessed all prospects under the age of 22 for every NHL organization (a group that includes draft picks from 2018 through 2022) and then ranked each team based on the promise of those top prospects. And in that ranking system, the Bruins ranked dead last at No. 32."The Bruins being in last place is a combination...
Celtics bringing in former lottery pick
The Boston Celtics are not done loading the boat for their Eastern Conference title defense. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Celtics have agreed to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal with veteran forward Denzel Valentine. Charania adds that Valentine will compete for one of Boston’s open roster spots in camp.
Dodgers News: Onetime LA Righty Out for Season with Devastating Injury
Former Dodgers reliever Corey Knebel is out for the year for Philadelphia after injuring his shoulder.
NBC Sports
Newest Eagles defensive back gets off to fast start days after JJAW trade
CLEVELAND — Ugo Amadi still hasn’t processed the trade. He hasn’t had the time. “It all happened so fast,” Amadi said on Sunday night after making his Eagles debut. “It literally just happened so fast.”. Things haven’t slowed down since then either. Amadi was...
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Credits White Sox Coach for His Game-Saving Grab
Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson made a game-saving catch on Friday, but gave most the credit to a former coach of his.
NBC Sports
U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Sunday
The U.S. Gymnastics Championships conclude Sunday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of women’s competition, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Shilese Jones, 20, enters with the lead, seeking to become the oldest first-time U.S. women’s all-around champion in more...
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce five cuts
Add the Cardinals to the list of teams who have made the necessary steps to cut down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Most teams have to get down to 80 players, but the Cardinals have 81 because of an exemption that allows them to keep International Pathway Program tight end Bernhard Seikovits without having him count against the active roster.
Legendary NBA Star Going To Russia To Help Brittney Griner
A legendary NBA star turned pop culture figure is going to Russia to help bring Brittney Griner home. Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman says he's heading to Russia to help the WNBA star. Griner, who has been in Russian custody since early 2022, was sentenced to nine years in...
NBA・
How Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Feels About Playing In Little League Classic
Sunday night won’t be an ordinary baseball game for the Red Sox and the Orioles. Boston and Baltimore are slated to meet in the 2022 Major League Baseball Little League Classic. The sixth annual event will take place in Williamsport, Penn., where the Little League World Series has been held every year since 1947.
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
NBC Sports
Eagles stock up, stock down after 2nd preseason game
CLEVELAND — The Eagles are leaving Ohio after two joint practices and a preseason game on Sunday. The Eagles won 21-20, but the week was about getting better and evaluating the roster. The Eagles will be heading to Miami this week for joint practices with the Dolphins on Wednesday...
NBC Sports
Knicks, Jazz reportedly still talking Mitchell trade despite Utah’s sky-high ask
The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks are talking Donovan Mitchell trade again. That doesn’t mean the sides are anywhere near a deal. The renewed talks were confirmed by Marc Berman of the New York Post, but with a few new drops of information (both sides are playing the leaking game, trying to spin for fans). First, the Knicks recoiled at the initial ask from Utah’s Danny Ainge — and with good reason. From the Knicks perspective, they want to get Mitchell but want the flexibility to make more moves after they get him.
NBC Sports
Eagles release three, place two on PUP to reduce roster to 80
The Eagles reduced their roster to 80 Tuesday by waiving three players and placing two on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The Eagles cut offensive tackle Jarrid Williams, running back DeAndre Torrey and cornerback Josh Blackwell and placed offensive lineman Brett Toth and tight end Tyree Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
NBC Sports
Report: What's next for Celtics' roster after adding Denzel Valentine
The Boston Celtics' 2022-23 roster is rounding into form. Free agent wing Denzel Valentine has agreed to an Exhibit 10 training camp contract with the Celtics, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. If the Celtics like what they see in Valentine -- who spent the second half of the 2021-22...
NBC Sports
Tae Davis signs with Raiders
Linebacker Tae Davis lost his spot on the Texans roster over the weekend, but he didn’t have to wait long to find another place to play. Davis’ agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to a deal with the Raiders. Davis broke into the league as...
NBC Sports
Brad Stevens addresses Jaylen Brown trade rumors
Rumors of a potential Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets trade involving Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant have dominated the NBA offseason. On Tuesday, all of that speculation was finally put to rest. The Nets announced Durant and the team "have agreed to move forward with our partnership." That all but guarantees Brown...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Bryce Harper homers twice in first game of rehab assignment
He hasn't faced in-game pitching in nearly two months but it took Bryce Harper all of one plate appearance to go deep in his rehab assignment with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Facing left-hander Jared Shuster, the Braves' first-round pick in 2020, Harper got an up-and-in cutter and demolished it to right-center field. It was clearly gone off the bat and the right fielder barely moved.
MLB・
