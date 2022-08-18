SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – There were two house fires overnight in the City of Sheboygan. Assistant Fire Chief Michael Lubert says the first fire was reported in the 700 block of North 14th Street just after midnight – crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor and three people trapped on the second story porch. The three were rescued and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Three minutes after the first fire was reported, a second call came in – this one in the 2000 block of Cooper Avenue. Two trucks left the fire on North 14th to respond to the Cooper Avenue Fire, and backup was called in from several nearby departments. Flames were coming from the second floor of the home on Cooper Avenue, and residents had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. One person was treated at the scene of the Cooper Avenue Fire by Orange Cross Ambulance. Crews remained at each of the fires for three hours checking for hot spots and removing debris.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO