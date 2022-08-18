Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer apartment fire, tenants must be out by Friday
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Some tenants at Brown Deer's River Place Apartments must be out by Friday, Aug. 26, the North Shore Fire Marshal said, after a fire Saturday led to a partial roof collapse and left about 100 displaced. Residents Tuesday scrambled for movers, worked to get their furniture...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Fire Chief, String of Fires Not Believed to be Arson
It was a busy week last week for the Sheboygan Fire Department. They were called to four separate fires, one on Tuesday, another on Thursday, and two overnight Friday. The first of the last two fires occurred in the 700 block of North 14th Street just after midnight and required the rescue of three people off of a second-story porch.
whbl.com
Two More House Fires In Sheboygan Overnight: Officials Say They Don’t Believe We’re Dealing With Arson
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – There were two house fires overnight in the City of Sheboygan. Assistant Fire Chief Michael Lubert says the first fire was reported in the 700 block of North 14th Street just after midnight – crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor and three people trapped on the second story porch. The three were rescued and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Three minutes after the first fire was reported, a second call came in – this one in the 2000 block of Cooper Avenue. Two trucks left the fire on North 14th to respond to the Cooper Avenue Fire, and backup was called in from several nearby departments. Flames were coming from the second floor of the home on Cooper Avenue, and residents had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. One person was treated at the scene of the Cooper Avenue Fire by Orange Cross Ambulance. Crews remained at each of the fires for three hours checking for hot spots and removing debris.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis mobile home fire, grandma badly burned returns home
A West Allis grandmother was badly burned when her mobile home caught fire in June. In the hospital, she tested positive for COVID-19, developed pneumonia and was intubated for 10 days. Doctors say it's a miracle she survived.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman fell from vehicle on 35th Street viaduct, died
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner identified the young woman killed in a crash on the 35th Street viaduct early Sunday, Aug. 21 as Lynnette Trinkle of Milwaukee. The medical examiner said she was 18. She died after she was "seen hanging out of a car window when she fell," the medical examiner's report says.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer apartment fire displaces about 100, ‘frustrating, upsetting’
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Work began Sunday, Aug. 21 at the River Place Apartments in Brown Deer after a fire Saturday left about 100 displaced. Renters were allowed back in for a short time on Sunday. For so many, the fire brought what really matters into perspective. The renters from...
Skeletal Remains Found In Abandoned Wisconsin Church
A man named Matthew Nunez wanted to film himself in an abandoned building in Milwaukee, so by using a ladder he was able to climb up the building and enter through the roof. Now, most people realize they might run into some weird stuff left behind, but a body? Absolutely not. Nunez immediately called the police when he discovered a body in a small bedroom above what used to be the Genesis Missionary Baptist Church many years ago.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teenage girl dies, UTV crash in Muskego
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl died from injuries suffered in a crash involving a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) in Muskego on Sunday evening, Aug. 21. A news release from the Muskego Police Department says around 7 p.m. Sunday, Muskego emergency dispatch received the report of the crash on Union Church Drive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-43 SB reopened at Howard Avenue; death investigation
MILWAUKEE - All lanes on southbound I-43 are reopened to traffic at Howard Avenue after a death at that location, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says. Traffic had been diverted off at Holt Avenue for several hours on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Monitor current traffic conditions with the FOX6Now.com Traffic Tracker...
Woman falls out of vehicle, killed in Milwaukee
An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman died after police say she was sitting on the window of a car when she fell and was struck by the vehicle Sunday morning.
17-year-old girl dies in UTV crash in Muskego
A 17-year-old female died after she hit her head while driving a utility terrain vehicle in Muskego Sunday evening.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac deputies handle deadly crash, OWI arrests, & high-speed chases in one weekend
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office had an ‘extremely busy weekend’ in Wisconsin which included a deadly crash, two high-speed chases, and several OWI arrests. According to a Facebook post on the office’s page, one chase involved a...
WISN
Milwaukee teen hanging out of car window falls to her death
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teen fell out of a car window early Sunday morning. A medical examiner's report shows 18-year-old Lynette Trinkle was traveling in a car with friends after being picked up from a party. The report said Trinkle was in the front passenger seat when she saw...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Rapids bridge closure to last several months
MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, a bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for several months. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on North Union Road in the Town of Manitowoc Rapids will be closing for bridge replacement. The closure is scheduled to...
news8000.com
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel. Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 2020 police chase, officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a 2020 police chase and exchange of gunfire with an officer. Nathanial Lewek, 20, pleaded guilty in June to fleeing/eluding an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety; as part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 17-year-old boy wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 near 45th and Center. It happened at approximately 4:21 a.m. Police say the suspect fired shots into an occupied house, striking the victim. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused; armed robberies on north, south side of city
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man faces three counts of armed robbery in connection with incidents in the last month. The accused is Derek Hooten. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on Thursday, Aug. 4 to a report of an armed robbery near 39th and Vliet. A man told officers he was walking to work around 9 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who "demanded everything he had" and pointed a handgun at him. The victim gave up his wallet which contained some cash, credit cards, and his driver's license. The victim provided a description of the robber.
