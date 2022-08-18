ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Road work: Paving nine miles of road with rubber

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Using rubber to coat roads. It’s an old process but new to some northern Michigan counties. The Otsego County Road Commission is paving approximately nine miles of West Otsego Lake Road, Krys Road and Fowler Lake Road with rubber modified chip seal. The process...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Pellston Regional Airport looks for solution to pilot shortage

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Possible changes to flights at Pellston Regional Airport could mean a harder time getting from Northern Michigan to travel hubs like Detroit. Due to the pilot shortage, Sky West, which operates most of the flights from Pellston's airport, is looking at alternative options. One of...
PELLSTON, MI
VIDEO: Teenager rolls car on I-75

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have released a video of a 16-year-old rolling their car on I-75. MSP say the crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and that the driver was uninjured. "Seat belts save lives," the MSP Seventh District tweeted.
MICHIGAN STATE
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 23

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,751,201 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,909. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 19,414 new cases and 135 deaths on August 23. The average daily COVID-19...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State
Fundraiser to help bring music program to prisons

MICHIGAN -- A non-profit that brings musical instruments and classes into prisons is trying to establish itself here in Northern Michigan. Wayne Kramer started Jail Guitar Doors after serving his own sentence in the 1970s and was inspired by a similar program in the United Kingdom. The non-profit partnered with...
MICHIGAN STATE
Acme Kmart development plan moves forward

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A decision was made that could impact the future of two vacant buildings in Grand Traverse County. For months, the Acme Township Planning Commission has been discussing a planned development application to turn the former Kmart and Tom's buildings on US-31 in Acme into a mixed-use development.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Jurors find 2 men guilty in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Over several months in 2020, both Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to set off a "second American Civil War," U.S. Assistant Attorney Nils Kessler said in closing arguments in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Monday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing couple to stand trial for alleged embezzlement from local car dealership

LANSING, Mich. - A Lansing couple will go to trial on multiple felony charges after allegedly embezzling from a local car dealership, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Amanda Root was employed at Glenn Buege Buick GMC in Lansing in accounts receivable and accounts payable. The Department of Attorney General...
LANSING, MI
Memorial to be installed at Oxford High School honoring lives lost in tragedy

OXFORD, Mich. - Oxford Community Schools has announced that a transitional memorial will be installed at Oxford High School. You can see details on installation and visiting times in the letter from the Superintendent below:. Dear Oxford School Community,. Hana, Justin, Madisyn, and Tate will remain in our thoughts and...
HIGH SCHOOL

