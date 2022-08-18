ART BUZZ: “POST/CARDS” GALLERY NIGHT AT 73 PELHAM STREET STUDIOS
Come see the artists at work in their open studios at 73 Pelham Street, also known as La Farge Art Center. The theme of the night is “Post/Cards from Newport,” an interactive event to share Newport’s summer from social media posts to classic mailed cards:
- Make a post/card
- Materials will be available
- Each studio is different
- Post online
- Mail a card to a friend
- Don’t have an address… mail a card to yourself!
Artists in their studios for this event include: Flavio Bragaloni, Erica Buchanon, Elizabeth Kahane, Rupert Nesbitt, Molly Sexton, and Kerstin Zettmar.
The artists have committed to a regular “open studio” evening on the third Thursday of every month, so stay tuned for more from this energetic artists’ center.
Thursday, August 18, 2022
5:00-8:00PM
73 Pelham Street
Newport, RI 02840
Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!
Comments / 0