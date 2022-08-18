ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

ART BUZZ: “POST/CARDS” GALLERY NIGHT AT 73 PELHAM STREET STUDIOS

By Christian Winthrop
 5 days ago
Come see the artists at work in their open studios at 73 Pelham Street, also known as La Farge Art Center. The theme of the night is “Post/Cards from Newport,” an interactive event to share Newport’s summer from social media posts to classic mailed cards:

  • Make a post/card
  • Materials will be available
  • Each studio is different
  • Post online
  • Mail a card to a friend
  • Don’t have an address… mail a card to yourself!

Artists in their studios for this event include: Flavio Bragaloni, Erica Buchanon, Elizabeth Kahane, Rupert Nesbitt, Molly Sexton, and Kerstin Zettmar.

The artists have committed to a regular “open studio” evening on the third Thursday of every month, so stay tuned for more from this energetic artists’ center.

Thursday, August 18, 2022

5:00-8:00PM

73 Pelham Street

Newport, RI 02840

