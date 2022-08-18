Read full article on original website
vasttourist.com
20 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ashland KY (Kentucky)
Looking for the best things to do in Ashland KY? Ashland is the biggest city in Boyd County, Kentucky. It is popularly called the “Tri-State Area.” This charming city is close to the Ohio River and has all the necessary conveniences. Ashland experienced rapid development in the late...
wymt.com
Team Kentucky leaders, Kentucky team leaders partner with Samaritan’s Feet for shoe giveaway
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant governor Jacqueline Coleman, Governor Andy Beshear’s senior advisor Rocky Adkins, and coaches from the University of Kentucky made a visit to Floyd County Tuesday to help students in the area start school off on the right foot. Hundreds of families lined up outside of...
WSAZ
SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
vasttourist.com
Top 15 Best Restaurants in Ashland KY, for a wonderful dining experience
For a wonderful dining experience, visit the top 15 restaurants in Ashland, KY. You can explore amazing food, a beautiful environment, and excellent service! These are what everyone looks forwards to when picking a restaurant. You must agree that these qualities are not easy to find in a restaurant. You’d...
wymt.com
For the third time, Horse Mania horses vandalized in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LexArts staff are trying to figure out who damaged two Horse Mania horses. “The damage that was incurred over the weekend seems to be intentional,” said Ame Sweetall, the president and CEO of LexArts. The latest incidents happened over the weekend in downtown Lexington in...
wymt.com
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
WTVQ
Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
foxlexington.com
1 killed in Madison County crash, Kentucky State Police investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that killed one individual in Madison County. The Kentucky State Police said they responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday regarding a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County. KSP’s initial...
WKYT 27
Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky nurse is accused of killing a man in Lexington by “medical maltreatment.”. According to court documents, 52-year-old Eyvette Hunter was indicted Monday on a murder charge. Police say she was taken into custody Tuesday morning. (Story continues below) The indictment says Hunter unlawfully...
Nike by Lexington opening in The Summit at Fritz Farm
Nike confirmed Nike by Lexington is opening November 17 in The Summit at Fritz Farm at 4084 Finn Way.
One flood-ravaged Kentucky community is suing a coal company, saying its negligence made damage even worse
LOST CREEK, Ky. — Families along Upper River Caney and Lower River Caney roads recall how the floodwaters that rushed through their narrow hollow turned from a muddy brown to a charcoal gray late last month. Within minutes of the color change, the water rose so high that it...
foxlexington.com
Lexington nurse arrested, accused of killing patient
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington nurse has been indicted and arrested for murder following the death of a patient at Baptist Health Lexington. According to the Lexington Police Department, Eyvette Hunter, 52, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the death of 97-year-old James Morris. Authorities stated...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Ashland, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Point football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WKYT 27
Car show honors Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Karl Shannon entertained country music audiences for more than 50 years. “I’ve met pretty much anyone and everyone in country music,” Shannon told WKYT in May. “Loretta Lynn...tons of people. Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire. There’s Billy Ray. I’m a good friend of...
Head-on collision kills man in Madison County
MADISON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A head-on collision between a Dodge pickup truck and a Mustang left one person dead Tuesday morning in Madison County. Kentucky State Police says officers rushed to the crash along KY-627 around 8:15 a.m. Investigators believe a Dodge Ram crossed the center line and collided directly with a Ford Mustang […]
