Brownwood City Council in Session This Morning
The Brownwood City Council will meet at 9:00 am this morning (Tuesday) at City Hall. The agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
David Wayne McGuire, 69, of Brownwood
David Wayne McGuire, age 69, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Temple. Funeral Services for David will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hall officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick Bus Tour to Visit Goldthwaite Aug. 29
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s bus tour is coming to Goldthwaite between 8 and 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. Stop by and meet Patrick at the Tegeler Chevrolet Buick dealership in Goldthwaite, located at 1260 US-84 West. To register, click the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bus-tour-2022-meet-greet-with-lt-governor-dan-patrick-tickets-400308402207.
Orville Ray Boese, 73 of Brownwood, formerly of Goldthwaite
Orville Ray Boese, 73 of Brownwood, formerly of Goldthwaite, passed away Sunday, August 21. Cremation is under direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home of Goldthwaite. His Children – Stephanie Hance of Brownwood, JJ Boese of Goldthwaite and Barbara Andrews of Brownwood. Brother – David Boese of Amarillo, Texas. 8...
Bob Burleson, 68, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from...
Lake Brownwood Remains in Stage 1 of Drought Contingency Plan
As of 11:30 am Monday Lake Brownwood was at 6 feet and 6 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District reminds customers they are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1, of the Drought Contingency Plan. Monday, Lake Brownwood was at 67.8 % capacity. One month ago, Lake Brownwood...
Clarance Shillings, 96, of Goldthwaite
Clarance Shillings, 96, of Goldthwaite, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, August 26, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, August 27, at 10:30 am at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
Randy Turner Joins Brownwood Football Broadcasts on KOXE as ‘Voice of the Lions’
Randy Turner will be the new voice of Brownwood Lions football this season, joining analyst Scott McDaniel, sideline reporter Michael Richardson and statistician Derrick Stuckly as the 2022 KOXE broadcast crew. Turner is a native of Coleman, and previously broadcast Coleman Bluecats football for the KOXE internet station. His radio...
Karon Jones, 73, of Comanche
Karon Jones, 73, of Comanche, TX, passed from this life in her home surrounded by her family, Monday August 22, 2022. The family has entrusted her final arrangements to Heartland Funeral and Cremations of Comanche. The family will celebrate her life in a Memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday August 28, 2022, at the Heartland Chapel.
Eleven Sentenced in District Court
According to District Attorney, Micheal Murray, the following felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court with Judge Mike Smith presiding. Tiffany Ann Peel pled guilty to the felony offenses of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver was sentenced to Twelve (12) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
