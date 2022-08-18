ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Special election: Who will be Jacksonville’s next sheriff?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday is the special election for Jacksonville sheriff. After Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced his sudden retirement amid controversy about his move from Duval to Nassau County, the candidates who had been vying to replace the term-limited Williams in the March 2023 municipal election suddenly had their timetable moved up.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

April Carney, Charlotte Joyce win Duval County School Board races

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For a non-partisan race, the party lines were clearly drawn in the Duval County School Board election in District 2. April Carney received 16,216 votes, winning 53% of the total vote. Elizabeth Andersen received 14,617 votes, narrowly losing with 47% of the vote. Republicans Governor Ron...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win

Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Sheriff's candidates may face four elections in nine months to become Duval's top cop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day in Florida is Tuesday, August 23 and in Duval County the candidates vying for Jacksonville Sheriff are in for quite a marathon. There are five candidates on the ballot; Republican TK Waters, Democrat's Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark. The goal for these candidates during the primary election is get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Then we'd have a clear winner, a new sheriff in town possibly until March 2023 when there will be yet another election.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Early Voting has a Strong Finish in Northeast Florida

Jacksonville, Florida — The last days of early voting came to a close across Northeast Florida, showing a strong turnout of both mail-in and in-person voters. Here’s a quick breakdown of the total votes gathered by county, as of 5 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022. All early ballots...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Daniel Davis wants to be Jacksonville Mayor without going all-in

He wants a guarantee he can remain Jax Chamber president if he loses. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis wants to become Jacksonville Mayor without giving up his day job. Davis, a Republican, has not entered the race to succeed term-limited Mayor Lenny Curry, but he has been raising...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville abortion clinic wants FBI to investigate JSO’s response to anti-abortion protest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Staff members at a Jacksonville abortion clinic are asking for the FBI to investigate after an anti-abortion protest. A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville, located off University Boulevard on the Southside, released a statement saying that 165 anti-abortion protesters held a demonstration Monday that stopped traffic and blocked patients and staff from entering the clinic.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Field will narrow Tuesday in crowded Jacksonville Sheriff’s race

Democratic spoiler candidates may have closed Lakesha Burton's window. The battle to decide who will be Jacksonville’s next elected Sheriff is not expected to be resolved Tuesday night. The field of four Democrats and one Republican who qualified for a snap Special Election called after Mike Williams resigned due...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

The non-partisan Duval County School Board race gets political

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For a non-partisan race, the party lines have been clearly drawn in the Duval County School Board election in District 2. In Duval County, the school board oversees more than 120,000 students. You won’t see a D or R next to either candidate on the ballot or on their signs, but Republicans and Democrats have ignored the fact that the school board is a non-partisan race clearly picking a side.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Clay County: Here are your election results

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There were some competitive races in Clay County Tuesday night. The main ones included two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4. There were also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Beach lifeguard controversy explained

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Since 1912, volunteers helped city-paid lifeguards patrol four miles of Jacksonville Beach when the city did not have lifeguards on duty, mainly on Sundays and holidays. In 2021, the US Department of Labor fined the city of Jacksonville Beach for violations of the Fair Labor...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Shooting: One dead inside home on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified man is dead Monday morning after a shooting on the Westside, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Cayenne said. Around 1:30 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Kingston Street, according to Sgt. Cayenne. When deputies and Jacksonville Fire and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

