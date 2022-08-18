Read full article on original website
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Orange Park committee takes first step to investigate hiring more firefightersJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
What Are the 2022 Jacksonville Trends Telling Us?Gayle Kurtzer-MeyersJacksonville, FL
Clay High School teacher accused of aggravated child abuse on 1-month-old girlDon JohnsonSaint Johns County, FL
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Special election: Who will be Jacksonville’s next sheriff?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday is the special election for Jacksonville sheriff. After Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced his sudden retirement amid controversy about his move from Duval to Nassau County, the candidates who had been vying to replace the term-limited Williams in the March 2023 municipal election suddenly had their timetable moved up.
First Coast News
April Carney, Charlotte Joyce win Duval County School Board races
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For a non-partisan race, the party lines were clearly drawn in the Duval County School Board election in District 2. April Carney received 16,216 votes, winning 53% of the total vote. Elizabeth Andersen received 14,617 votes, narrowly losing with 47% of the vote. Republicans Governor Ron...
floridapolitics.com
Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win
Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
Jacksonville Sheriff's candidates may face four elections in nine months to become Duval's top cop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day in Florida is Tuesday, August 23 and in Duval County the candidates vying for Jacksonville Sheriff are in for quite a marathon. There are five candidates on the ballot; Republican TK Waters, Democrat's Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark. The goal for these candidates during the primary election is get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Then we'd have a clear winner, a new sheriff in town possibly until March 2023 when there will be yet another election.
Early Voting has a Strong Finish in Northeast Florida
Jacksonville, Florida — The last days of early voting came to a close across Northeast Florida, showing a strong turnout of both mail-in and in-person voters. Here’s a quick breakdown of the total votes gathered by county, as of 5 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022. All early ballots...
News4Jax.com
Duval County man says his party affiliation changed without his knowledge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters have been casting ballots all day on Tuesday, but some voters are saying they’ve had problems. That includes one man who said his party affiliation was changed without his knowledge. “This morning I was the first one in there to vote actually. And when...
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis wants to be Jacksonville Mayor without going all-in
He wants a guarantee he can remain Jax Chamber president if he loses. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis wants to become Jacksonville Mayor without giving up his day job. Davis, a Republican, has not entered the race to succeed term-limited Mayor Lenny Curry, but he has been raising...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville abortion clinic wants FBI to investigate JSO’s response to anti-abortion protest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Staff members at a Jacksonville abortion clinic are asking for the FBI to investigate after an anti-abortion protest. A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville, located off University Boulevard on the Southside, released a statement saying that 165 anti-abortion protesters held a demonstration Monday that stopped traffic and blocked patients and staff from entering the clinic.
floridapolitics.com
Field will narrow Tuesday in crowded Jacksonville Sheriff’s race
Democratic spoiler candidates may have closed Lakesha Burton's window. The battle to decide who will be Jacksonville’s next elected Sheriff is not expected to be resolved Tuesday night. The field of four Democrats and one Republican who qualified for a snap Special Election called after Mike Williams resigned due...
What to know before you go vote in Florida's primary election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This primary election, there are several new things to know about before you head to your precinct. The first: makes sure your precinct is where you think it is. There are about a dozen fewer precincts than there used to be so yours may have been changed.
The non-partisan Duval County School Board race gets political
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For a non-partisan race, the party lines have been clearly drawn in the Duval County School Board election in District 2. In Duval County, the school board oversees more than 120,000 students. You won’t see a D or R next to either candidate on the ballot or on their signs, but Republicans and Democrats have ignored the fact that the school board is a non-partisan race clearly picking a side.
First Coast News
Tyrona Clark-Murray, Reggie Gaffney Jr win Jacksonville City Council special elections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The resignations of City Council members Reggie Gaffney (formerly District 7) and Garrett Dennis (formerly District 9) created two council seats that are now filled after a special election on the Aug. 23 ballot. Reggie Gaffney and Dennis previously announced they are running for state Legislature.
Man expected to be OK after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting incident on Jacksonville's Westside, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Joos Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located...
2022 election sees major shift in Florida voter trends, but not in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 2.1 million Floridians have either voted by mail or voted early in-person ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election and early voting statistics reveal Republicans and Democrats in Florida are voting differently this election compared to elections in the past. Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans...
Dr. Johnetta Betsch Cole, Charlie Cobb and more to speak at Jacksonville's first Civil Rights Conference
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LIFE and United Way of Northeast Florida are hosting the inaugural Jacksonville Civil Rights Conference this weekend. This event is designed to educate and facilitate conversations on civil rights movements in order to provide inspiration and the tools to make Jacksonville a more equitable community. This...
First Coast News
Clay County: Here are your election results
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There were some competitive races in Clay County Tuesday night. The main ones included two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4. There were also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.
First Coast News
Jacksonville Beach lifeguard controversy explained
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Since 1912, volunteers helped city-paid lifeguards patrol four miles of Jacksonville Beach when the city did not have lifeguards on duty, mainly on Sundays and holidays. In 2021, the US Department of Labor fined the city of Jacksonville Beach for violations of the Fair Labor...
Shooting: One dead inside home on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified man is dead Monday morning after a shooting on the Westside, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Cayenne said. Around 1:30 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Kingston Street, according to Sgt. Cayenne. When deputies and Jacksonville Fire and...
News4Jax.com
Local Republican congressional candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged.”. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason...
Interlachen postal worker attacked by dogs after car broke down has died
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 61-year-old postal worker who was attacked by a pack of five dogs in Interlachen, Florida, after her car broke down on the side of the road, has died from her injuries, the U.S. Postal Service has confirmed. The USPS said in a statement:. "A postal...
First Coast News
