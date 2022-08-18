ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Jordan will be included in PGA 2K23

Tiger Woods will be the face of the PGA 2K23 cover this year. But, he won't be the only GOAT in the game. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Famer, will be included in the popular simulation golf game. 2K is offering the “Michael Jordan Bonus Pack” as part of the pre-order process, allowing golf fans and gamers to use the basketball legend as a golf character.
NBC Sports Chicago

Mailbag: Do you have faith in Hawks' front office to lead rebuild?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your questions in Part 2 of the mailbag edition. What if the Blackhawks play themselves out of a Top 3 pick in the middle of the season? How much faith do you have in the management group to successfully lead this rebuild? Which prospects could we see in the NHL? If the Blackhawks land Connor Bedard, will they be in on Auston Matthews when he hits the market in 2024-25? The guys answer all that and more.
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox, Orioles clash after single-game excursions

The Baltimore Orioles took a victorious side trip prior to their Tuesday night home game against the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox remain on their own unusual trip. The Orioles split a pair of games in Boston on Friday and Saturday, then beat the Red Sox 5-3 on Sunday night in Williamsport, Pa. Then they headed back home.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Ian Happ joins elite company in franchise history

Whatever the Cubs do next with Ian Happ, they'll be able to say they watched him for six seasons do something few in franchise history have accomplished. When Happ hit his 13th home run of the season in Sunday's first inning against the Brewers' Brandon Woodruff, he became the 26th player to hit 100 home runs as a Cub, joining a list that includes Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ryne Sandberg near the top, as well as current and former teammates Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Báez and Willson Contreras.
NBC Sports Chicago

Farrell to join Cubs for 2nd stint with Wednesday start

The Cubs will call up right-hander Luke Farrell from Triple-A Iowa to start Wednesday vs. the Cardinals, manager David Ross announced. Farrell rejoined the Cubs on a minor-league deal over the offseason for a second stint, having previously spent 2018 in the organization. He made 20 appearances (two starts) with...
NBC Sports Chicago

How Jenkins has impressed Mustipher by handling 'fight' at guard

LAKE FOREST – Sam Mustipher knows the tall task Teven Jenkins faces in transitioning from tackle to guard for the Bears. Mustipher was competing to be the starting right guard before being moved to center after Lucas Patrick injured his thumb at the beginning of training camp. That move forced the Bears to try Jenkins out at right guard after Michael Schofield proved ineffective.
NBC Sports Chicago

Johnny Cueto named AL Player of the Week

Arguably the best offseason signing for the White Sox, Johnny Cueto is proving his addition to the White Sox invaluable with his AL Player of the Week designation this for last week. Cueto won the award for the week of Aug.15-21. During that span, Cueto pitched in two games. The...
NBC Sports Chicago

Kyle Hendricks has shoulder tear, 2022 season over

The good news regarding Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury is he finally has a diagnosis. The bad news for Hendricks is his 2022 season is over due to the injury. Hendricks said Monday the most recent MRI on his right shoulder revealed a capsular tear, which he estimated is about halfway healed.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Hendricks: 'I need to perform' to earn 2nd extension

Sometime in the next two months, Kyle Hendricks is expected to be the last man standing from the Cubs’ 2016 championship roster. How long he might remain standing probably comes down to what suddenly looks like one of the biggest seasons of his career in 2023 after acknowledging Monday that a small capsular tear in his shoulder has officially ended his season and refocused him on the final year of his four-year, $55.5 million deal.
NBC Sports Chicago

Another Cubs pitching prospect set for MLB debut

The Cubs will call up right-hander Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa to start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, manager David Ross announced. Assad, 25, signed with the Cubs as an international free agent out of Mexico in 2015. He began the 2022 season with Double-A Tennessee and was promoted to Iowa last month.
NBC Sports Chicago

Liam Hendriks on pace for another White Sox record

Liam Hendriks is a record breaker. Earlier this season, he cracked into the top-10 list for most saves with the White Sox franchise. He also currently holds the record for most saves completed by an Australian-born player in MLB. Now, he's just two saves away from another record. Hendriks has...
NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

