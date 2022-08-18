On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your questions in Part 2 of the mailbag edition. What if the Blackhawks play themselves out of a Top 3 pick in the middle of the season? How much faith do you have in the management group to successfully lead this rebuild? Which prospects could we see in the NHL? If the Blackhawks land Connor Bedard, will they be in on Auston Matthews when he hits the market in 2024-25? The guys answer all that and more.

