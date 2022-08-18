Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan will be included in PGA 2K23
Tiger Woods will be the face of the PGA 2K23 cover this year. But, he won't be the only GOAT in the game. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Famer, will be included in the popular simulation golf game. 2K is offering the “Michael Jordan Bonus Pack” as part of the pre-order process, allowing golf fans and gamers to use the basketball legend as a golf character.
Mailbag: Do you have faith in Hawks' front office to lead rebuild?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your questions in Part 2 of the mailbag edition. What if the Blackhawks play themselves out of a Top 3 pick in the middle of the season? How much faith do you have in the management group to successfully lead this rebuild? Which prospects could we see in the NHL? If the Blackhawks land Connor Bedard, will they be in on Auston Matthews when he hits the market in 2024-25? The guys answer all that and more.
White Sox, Orioles clash after single-game excursions
The Baltimore Orioles took a victorious side trip prior to their Tuesday night home game against the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox remain on their own unusual trip. The Orioles split a pair of games in Boston on Friday and Saturday, then beat the Red Sox 5-3 on Sunday night in Williamsport, Pa. Then they headed back home.
Cubs' Ian Happ joins elite company in franchise history
Whatever the Cubs do next with Ian Happ, they'll be able to say they watched him for six seasons do something few in franchise history have accomplished. When Happ hit his 13th home run of the season in Sunday's first inning against the Brewers' Brandon Woodruff, he became the 26th player to hit 100 home runs as a Cub, joining a list that includes Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ryne Sandberg near the top, as well as current and former teammates Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Báez and Willson Contreras.
NBC Sports Chicago
Farrell to join Cubs for 2nd stint with Wednesday start
The Cubs will call up right-hander Luke Farrell from Triple-A Iowa to start Wednesday vs. the Cardinals, manager David Ross announced. Farrell rejoined the Cubs on a minor-league deal over the offseason for a second stint, having previously spent 2018 in the organization. He made 20 appearances (two starts) with...
How Jenkins has impressed Mustipher by handling 'fight' at guard
LAKE FOREST – Sam Mustipher knows the tall task Teven Jenkins faces in transitioning from tackle to guard for the Bears. Mustipher was competing to be the starting right guard before being moved to center after Lucas Patrick injured his thumb at the beginning of training camp. That move forced the Bears to try Jenkins out at right guard after Michael Schofield proved ineffective.
Johnny Cueto named AL Player of the Week
Arguably the best offseason signing for the White Sox, Johnny Cueto is proving his addition to the White Sox invaluable with his AL Player of the Week designation this for last week. Cueto won the award for the week of Aug.15-21. During that span, Cueto pitched in two games. The...
Bears hint Alan Williams defense could be a lil different
Early in Matt Eberflus’ tenure as Bears head coach he clarified that he would play the role of overseeing CEO. Eberflus would focus on managing the team as a whole, allowing defensive coordinator Alan Williams to truly lead the defense. “That's been that way all the way through since...
Michael Kopech leaves with injury in White Sox 4th loss in 5 games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April. Joe Kelly (1-3),...
Bears roster down to 29 players from previous regime
Ryan Pace's finger prints are slowly fading away. The Chicago Bears were forced by NFL rules to bring their roster down to 80 players from 85. After another day of cuts, more players from the previous regime were cut. Dazz Newsome, the most notable cut from the team in this...
Horace Grant's three championship rings up for auction
Horace Grant's rings are up for auction from the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat with Heritage Auctions, according to TMZ Sports. Grant played seven seasons with the Bulls. Not only did he rack up three championships with the team, he was selected to the NBA All-Star game in 1993-94. The rings...
Pujols closes final Wrigley chapter among all-time Cubs foes
When Albert Pujols drove that impossible-to-drive pitch into the left-field bleachers Monday night, everybody in the place was shocked. Awestruck. Gobsmacked. “If you want to know how to give up a home run to Albert Pujols, I can pretty much write a book about it,” said former Cubs All-Star Ryan Dempster.
Kyle Hendricks has shoulder tear, 2022 season over
The good news regarding Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury is he finally has a diagnosis. The bad news for Hendricks is his 2022 season is over due to the injury. Hendricks said Monday the most recent MRI on his right shoulder revealed a capsular tear, which he estimated is about halfway healed.
Cubs' Hendricks: 'I need to perform' to earn 2nd extension
Sometime in the next two months, Kyle Hendricks is expected to be the last man standing from the Cubs’ 2016 championship roster. How long he might remain standing probably comes down to what suddenly looks like one of the biggest seasons of his career in 2023 after acknowledging Monday that a small capsular tear in his shoulder has officially ended his season and refocused him on the final year of his four-year, $55.5 million deal.
Another Cubs pitching prospect set for MLB debut
The Cubs will call up right-hander Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa to start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, manager David Ross announced. Assad, 25, signed with the Cubs as an international free agent out of Mexico in 2015. He began the 2022 season with Double-A Tennessee and was promoted to Iowa last month.
Bills' Ford deal shows Jenkins is more valuable to Bears on roster
Before Teven Jenkins made the transition to right guard, there was widespread belief that the Bears might look to trade the 2021 second-round pick before the start of the season. The question that normally followed pertained to the return the Bears could expect for a young, talented offensive lineman who...
Liam Hendriks on pace for another White Sox record
Liam Hendriks is a record breaker. Earlier this season, he cracked into the top-10 list for most saves with the White Sox franchise. He also currently holds the record for most saves completed by an Australian-born player in MLB. Now, he's just two saves away from another record. Hendriks has...
