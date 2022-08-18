Read full article on original website
Protest Over Removal Of Pride Flags At Kickapoo High School
(KTTS News) — About 20 people carried signs outside Kickapoo High School in Springfield Monday, upset over the removal of Pride flags from the classroom. KY3 says the principal ordered the flags removed. The school district issued a statement supporting the decision, saying it was essential to prevent disruptions...
Buc-ee’s Groundbreaking In Springfield Today
(KTTS News) — Groundbreaking is today at noon for the new Buc-ee’s convenience store in Springfield. The new 53,000 square foot location will be at I-44 and Mulroy Road east of Springfield. It will be the first Buc-ee’s in Missouri. The city of Springfield says it will...
Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
