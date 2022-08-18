Gerald Joe “Jerry” Chambers was born and raised in Claremore, OK and enjoyed a long life here. Born on February 12, 1940 to parents Floyd B. “Pick” and Marie “Myrte” Chambers, Jerry was the youngest of 3 children. Gifted with an amazing memory and a love of reading and sports, Jerry attended Justus Elementary School before moving on to Claremore High School. After graduating in 1958, he spent 4-and-a-half years at OSU, eventually earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He began his professional career working for McDonnell Aircraft in the aerospace program, meeting early astronauts and loving every minute of it. He later joined the workforce at American Airlines, being drawn by his first love: airplanes. Jerry spent 41 years at American Airlines, retiring in 2008. He enjoyed 14 years of retirement before passing away of a heart attack at the age of 82 on August 12, 2022.

