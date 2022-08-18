Read full article on original website
It’s Almost Time for the Rogers County Fair!
Fair season is upon us and we are continuing to prepare for the 2022 Rogers County Fair. This family-friendly event has been a local tradition for 108 years. From carnival rides to livestock and horse shows, we have a little bit of everything. This year we will kick off the...
Last Week to Nominate Leading Ladies!
Nominations are now being accepted for the Claremore Chamber’s annual Leading Ladies Awards! Deadline is August 31. Find this year’s application HERE. Leading Ladies should be Claremore-area nominees who are leaders with a strong record of innovation in their fields, outstanding performance in their business, and/or a clear track record of meaningful community involvement.
One Month until Hillcat Hacker!
The Hillcat Hacker Golf Tournament is a fun-filled golf event played amidst the hazards of Rogers State University’s scenic Claremore campus. The game features special nondestructive golf balls and is designed for pros, amateurs, and hackers alike. Knowledge of the game is helpful but is not necessary. A tip sheet and Hacker Caddies will be available. This year’s event will be held on Friday, September 23.
Remembering Gerald Joe Chambers
Gerald Joe “Jerry” Chambers was born and raised in Claremore, OK and enjoyed a long life here. Born on February 12, 1940 to parents Floyd B. “Pick” and Marie “Myrte” Chambers, Jerry was the youngest of 3 children. Gifted with an amazing memory and a love of reading and sports, Jerry attended Justus Elementary School before moving on to Claremore High School. After graduating in 1958, he spent 4-and-a-half years at OSU, eventually earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He began his professional career working for McDonnell Aircraft in the aerospace program, meeting early astronauts and loving every minute of it. He later joined the workforce at American Airlines, being drawn by his first love: airplanes. Jerry spent 41 years at American Airlines, retiring in 2008. He enjoyed 14 years of retirement before passing away of a heart attack at the age of 82 on August 12, 2022.
