ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

Police: Ohio woman flees from police because she felt like it

By Michael Reiner
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVbRb_0hLxht2C00

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A Campbell woman was booked in the Mahoning County Jail after officers say she ignored police orders and ran two stop signs Tuesday afternoon.

Officers noticed Savannah Pagan, 27, traveling over the speed limit, passing through a stop at the intersection of 12th Street and Robinson Road around 2:30 p.m.

After police turned their lights on and began following her, reports said that Pagan waved and rapidly accelerated. Reports said that Pagan then passed through another stop sign at the intersection of Murray Avenue and Madison Street with no regard for public safety.

Police said that Pagan stopped on Monroe Street. When officers asked her why she did not stop, she said, “Why would I?” She said that she ran from officers because she felt like it, according to the police report.

Pagan was issued a citation for the stop sign violation and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Pagan was booked and then released from the Mahoning County Jail. She is scheduled to be in court Thursday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 33

Nicole0303
5d ago

no one runs for no reason... years ago they did because u had a 50/50 chance and if u got caught there was no extra charge .. now if u run n get caught u get a felony charge for running... so she probably ate drugs or something n ran to have time to do it ..

Reply(1)
4
Nicole0303
5d ago

U can tell in that pic she is trying to play the whole "I don't give a s***" look bet at court she doesn't think that

Reply
5
Related
WFMJ.com

Greenville man, once facing 119 charges, sought by police

Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a Greenville man who once faced 119 charges following a drug raid at his home two years ago. Pennsylvania authorities have issued an alert for 42-year-old Tad Drivere, accused of violating the terms of his parole. Police searched Drivere’s Greenville home in August 2020,...
GREENVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Campbell#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtrf
WFMJ.com

Boardman apartments shot up, woman injured

A woman is in Mercy Hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot up an apartment complex in Boardman. Responding to reports of gunfire at the 4800 block of Erie Street after midnight Sunday, officers say they found a 31-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood at the bottom of her basement stairs.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

More information emerging on the Sunday drive-by shooting in Austintown

More details are emerging about the early Sunday morning in Austintown which sent three to the hospital, one critically injured. According to the Austintown Police report, police were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Meridian Rd. for a report of someone shot at 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Police found two males with gunshot wounds outside of a white Cadillac, one with three gunshot wounds to the upper back, and another identified as the driver of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
cleveland19.com

Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County interviewing suspect in woman’s death

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office said they are interviewing a suspect after a woman died in Beech Bottom. Deputies say no charges have been filed at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is waiting for a medical examiner’s report that will be back sometime on Monday. No names of those involved […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WFMJ.com

Austintown drive-by shooting sends victims to hospital

At least two people are injured after a drive-by shooting in Austintown. The shots rang out just before 2:30 Sunday morning on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. It appears two cars driving down the road were exchanging gunfire when one of them crashed. Two victims were taken to the...
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy