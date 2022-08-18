WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green. Social media posts spurred speculation as to what caused the green water. While some thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.

