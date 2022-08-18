Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
UPDATE: Traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market Street reported operational again
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of this time, all traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market St. are running as intended, according to New Hanover County dispatch. Traffic lights near the intersection of Eastwood Road and Market St. were reportedly down around noon on Aug. 23. Multiple intersections were affected following a downed tree that caused power issues.
WECT
Pine Harvest Drive in Leland to experience closures for utility work
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Pine Harvest Drive in Leland will have intermittent closures between August 30 and October 24 during the night for crews to work on sewer manholes. Per the Town of Leland, the closures will be from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Pine Harvest...
WECT
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after an hours-long police standoff at the Happy Holiday motel in the Grand Strand. An armed, heavy police presence was on the scene early Tuesday morning after a man barricaded himself in the Happy Holiday Motel on N. Ocean Blvd., according to officials.
WECT
WFD responds to fire at Washington Street, no injuries
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to an active fire at a residence on Washington Street. The fire was contained and under control within minutes. Everyone was outside of the house when crews arrived and no one has been injured. Three adults and their pets are currently...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Over 190,000 gallons of wastewater spills in Burgaw
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Around 194,760 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled in Burgaw during flash flooding on Sunday, August 21. Per a town release, the wastewater spilled from a manhole at 314 E Ashe Street, a lift station at 500 S Dudley Street and a pump station at 304 E Wallace Street.
WECT
Bladen County Detention Center jailor arrested for impersonating a police officer
FAYETVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Stephon Singleton, 51, a Bladen County Detention Center jailor, has been arrested after he allegedly conducted a traffic stop as a law enforcement officer. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Singleton operated a vehicle that was equipped with law enforcement lights and sirens, an armor vest...
WECT
WECT to host monkeypox forum on Facebook
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A panel of experts will discuss monkeypox during a Facebook Live forum hosted by WECT on Thursday, Aug. 25. On Monday, New Hanover County Public Health identified the first case of monkeypox in the county, and two cases of monkeypox were reported in Bladen County earlier this month.
WECT
Riverwalk Visitor Center to be renovated
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced Aug. 22 that renovations had begun at the Riverwalk Visitor Center. Per their announcement, the $278,000 project will include:. Replacement of deck boards. Removal of the roof and furnishings in the picnic area. New landscaping. New overhead string lights. New stools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office donates 40 backpacks and school supplies
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriffs’ Office patrol and School Resources Officer deputies pooled funds to buy 40 backpacks and school supplies for children in need. “There have been multiple back to school events throughout the county for children. However, we realized that a population of children...
WECT
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green. Social media posts spurred speculation as to what caused the green water. While some thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.
WECT
Funnel cloud spotted at Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - On Aug. 21, those around Carolina Beach were given a view of a funnel cloud formation. Per witnesses, the formation appeared towards the north end of the beach. Although the formation never became a water spout, the event fascinated residents and beachgoers alike.
WECT
Driver in fatal bicycle crash pleads guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The driver of a pickup truck in a fatal crash involving a bicyclist pled guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired. The court gave Matthews a probationary sentence, and the case concluded on Monday, August 22. The crash occurred near Mayfaire at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department opens applications for Citizens Academy
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is taking applications for the fall session of its Citizens Fire Academy. Members of the community can experience what it’s like for firefighters on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., starting on September 8 and ending with a graduation ceremony on October 27.
WECT
Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
WECT
Local groups to hold community events for Overdose Awareness Day
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Groups in New Hanover and Brunswick Counties are holding events to remember those lost to overdoses on August 31, International Overdose Awareness Day. Coastal Horizons’ Quick Response Team will hold a free event with food, live music and stories to remember those lost and give solace...
WECT
Southport PD to host drug take back event
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department announced Aug. 23 that they will be hosting a drug take back event on Oct. 6. Titled “Operation Medicine Cabinet,” the event will occur from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Dosher Memorial Hospital at 924 N. Howe St. Per...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: tropics tranquil as Andrew anniversary nears
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast features no definable tropical storm threats as a central Atlantic disturbance struggles to consolidate amid stable air. Will 2022′s Atlantic Hurricane Season stay tame? 30 years ago Tuesday, the first and one of the...
WECT
Man who was shot by Carolina Beach police has been indicted on multiple charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 41-year-old man, who was shot and injured by Carolina Beach police who were attempting to serve him warrants in July, has been indicted for his involvement in the incident. On Monday, Robert Travis Fitts was indicted for assault with a firearm on a law enforcement...
WECT
District Attorney working through backlog of 82 homicide cases pending trial
NEW HANOVER & PENDER COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a busy job under the best of circumstances. But two-and-a-half years of disruptions to jury trials in North Carolina thanks to the pandemic created a backlog of homicide cases that District Attorney Ben David is doing his best to work through. At last count, between Pender and New Hanover Counties, there are 82 cases waiting to be tried involving people charged with killing someone else, be it though murder, involuntary manslaughter or vehicular homicide.
WECT
Brunswick Co. Schools to offer in-school 7th and 12th grade immunizations
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - During the month of September, Brunswick County Health Services will offer in-school 7th and 12th-grade immunizations, Brunswick County Schools announced Monday. The immunizations will be available to 7th and 12th-grade students who have not already received Tdap or meningococcal vaccines. Tdap and Meningococcal vaccines are...
Comments / 0