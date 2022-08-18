Read full article on original website
Police: 18-year-old killed during gun exchange at Village Apartments
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside an apartment complex. The shooting happened at the Village Apartments near building 14. Officer Sam Brown said Antonyo Esco, 18, and other occupants were sitting inside of his vehicle at the apartment complex. According to one of the occupants […]
Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
WAPT
3 arrested in connection with Rankin County kidnapping
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — Three people are in custody in connection with a kidnapping. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when his office received a call from the Flowood Police Department saying that an injured man walked into their lobby and reported he had been to a location Saturday evening in the county to meet a woman, where he was assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint.
Man arrested for stabbing death of Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 33-year-old Corey Lepard was arrested on Friday, August 19 for outstanding warrants on aggravated assault and arson. After his arrest, Hearn said a detective received information that a stolen Kawasaki […]
WAPT
Man charged with capital murder in stabbing that killed 73-year-old
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police arrested a man suspected in connection with a May homicide. Corey Lepard, 33, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Friday in South Jackson. Lepard is charged with capital murder. Police said Lepard is accused of stabbing 73-year-old Herbert McComb to death on May 26...
Authorities looking for suspect who stole catalytic converters from Mississippi Department of Transportation office
Authorities are looking for a man who stole catalytic converters from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The Warren County Sheriff’s office posted photographs of the suspect who they believe is involved in the theft of the catalytic converters from the MDOT facility in Flowers. “We are asking that anyone...
Man accused of stealing MDOT catalytic converter
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Warren County for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a report was made on Wednesday, August 10 that a man had stolen the car part from MDOT in Flowers. They […]
WAPT
Gun exchange ends in fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road. Antonyo Esco, 18, was meeting someone at the apartments to exchange a gun, but once the suspect took the weapon, he shot Esco and took off, according to a Jackson police official.
WAPT
Jackson man killed when someone fired shots into his house
JACKSON, Miss. — A man was killed when someone fired several shots into his home, Jackson police said. The incident was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Topp Avenue, police said. Willie Graise died after he was struck by at least one of the bullets,...
WAPT
Man faces charges after chase from Pearl into downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Police said a man is facing charges after a chase that began in Pearl ended in downtown Jackson. Authorities said two cars were drag racing on Interstate 20 westbound in Pearl. The driver of a black Dodge Charger was pulled over and given a ticket for reckless driving, according to police.
WLBT
Witness: 18-year-old gives gun to man who then shoots teen to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was killed during a gun deal gone wrong on Sunday night, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Village Apartments. It was there that Antonyo Esco, 18, who was sitting in a car at...
Driver dies after vehicle goes into Pearl River
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A driver in Marion County died after his vehicle went into the Pearl River on August 20. According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the Highway 44 Extension at the Pearl River Boat Ramp around 11:40 a.m. After firefighters arrived, they began to search the banks […]
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report Week August 15-22, 2022
DUI 1st – 4 DUI 2nd – 1 MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
breezynews.com
Prison Contraband, Shoplifting, and Possession with Intent to Sell in Attala and Leake Arrests
SHAQUILLE S ALSTON, 29, of Ethel, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO. Bond $20,000. WILLIS J BARTON, 41, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25. SAM BLAINE, 53, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO. Bond $150,000. BOBBY...
WAPT
68-year-old Vicksburg man dies after vehicle overturns, according to MHP
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County. The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 3 near Redwood. According to MHP, a 2017 Ram 1500 pick-up was traveling southbound on Highway 3 when it left the road and overturned. Officers identified the man...
Former Brandon police officer pleads guilty to rape
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, a former Brandon police officer pled guilty to one count of statutory rape and one count of gratification of lust. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Todd King, of Brandon, was sentenced by Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Mills to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi […]
Natchez Democrat
Police are investigating the death of Vidalia school employee
VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia Junior High School paraprofessional was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Vidalia Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive. “The coroner pronounced her dead...
WLBT
68-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns on Highway 3 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a vehicle crash in Warren County on Saturday. Mississippi Highway Patrol says 68-year-old William B. Aden Jr. was traveling south on Highway 3 in a 2017 Ram 1500 pick-up truck when the vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene.
bobgermanylaw.com
Flowood, MS - Fatal Crash Prompted by Multi-Agency Pursuit at Flowood Dr and Old Fannin Rd
Flowood, MS (August 21, 2022) - Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies engaged in a pursuit that concluded in a single fatality on Sunday, August 21st in Flowood. According to a local source, one man died during a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in a collision with another vehicle in Flowood in the area of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive at about 7:00 p.m.
vicksburgnews.com
Shootout on 2nd North and Clay
At 11:25 p.m.Saturday night, numerous calls to 911 reported a shootout on 2nd North and Clay Street in Vicksburg. Vicksburg police quickly showed up at the scene. Radio traffic indicated the VPD reporting a foot chase with several subjects running from them. Radio traffic also indicated the chase was on 2nd North to 1st North near Grove. As a result, police quickly set up two separate crime scenes, one on Grove and 2nd North and the other at Clay and 2nd North.
