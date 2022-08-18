ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
The Associated Press

Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display. Democrats sorted through rivalries amongst themselves. And abortion may give Democrats a lifeline in an otherwise rough November. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday with results that will set up fierce general election contests across the United States. Takeaways from Tuesday’s contests in Florida and New York: ABORTION WILD CARD
FLORIDA STATE
Forward Kentucky

Forward Kentucky

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Objective news, effective policy, progressive commentary – The progressive voice for Kentucky politics.

 https://ForwardKY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy