Sunak’s McDonald’s order raises eyebrows

Rishi Sunak’s McDonald’s order raised eyebrows on Thursday, after it was pointed out that his choice of a breakfast wrap was actually taken off the menu in March 2020.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning programme, the former chancellor was asked about a photograph posted to Instagram of him paying at a McDonald’s self-service machine, poking fun at his apparent struggle to use his contactless bank card to buy petrol in March.

Asked by the presenters what he had ordered during his visit to the fast-food restaurant, he said: “I get a bacon roll with ketchup and the pancakes.

“But if I’m with my daughters then we get the wrap. If I’m with her (my eldest daughter) we get the wrap with the hash brown.”

Rishi Sunak spoke about visiting McDonald’s with his daughters (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

Discussing his two daughters, he said: “They mean the world to me. They’re nine and 11, I barely see them at the moment.”

But his comments prompted some raised eyebrows online, with social media users pointing out that breakfast wraps were taken off the McDonald’s menu in March 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In January, the company confirmed that breakfast wraps, along with bagels, would not be returning to the menu.

A Sunak campaign source said: “Rishi has barely seen his kids in the last two-and-a-half years since he became chancellor so there has been almost no opportunity to share a McDonald’s with them.

“He’s hoping they might consider bringing the breakfast wrap back on the menu.”

