Henry Davis “Dave” Delony III, 84, of Houston, Texas, died at 3:35 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Mr. Delony was born April 13, 1938, in San Antonio, Texas, and moved to Lake Charles as a child. He lived a few years on a ranch in Texas with his uncle while his mother finished college. He returned to Lake Charles, where he graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1958. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp and upon his discharge from the military, he married his high school sweetheart, Madelyn LeBlanc. He graduated from McNeese State University during which time he published many funny short stories in the newspaper under an alias. During his long career in the oil field, he traveled the world and lived in various places, including Dubai while working for McDermott International. He also worked for OPI in Lafayette, La., and worked for Global Industries, while living in Houston, Texas, for the past 29 years. He retired from the oil and gas industry in 2008. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Houston. Following his retirement, Mr. Delony wrote a book entitled Henri, Le Petite Soldat, telling the story about his ancestors coming to American while incorporating a little of his life into the book. He had a great sense of humor, loved watching wartime movies, enjoyed classic cars and collected military badges, but his true passions were always for travel and for his family. He always put his wife and his children first and above all.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO