Lake Charles American Press
Fire chief loves making impact on his community
Westlake Fire Chief Jonathan Duff has a love for his job and the community he serves, and it’s evident in his words and actions. Duff is in his second year as fire chief, but he has served the Westlake Fire Department for more than two decades. “It’s been a...
Lake Charles American Press
Backpack Blessings provides supplemental food for needy students
Hundreds of students in food-insecure homes will be receiving bags of food every Friday this school year thanks to the self-proclaimed “Bag Ladies” of Care Help of Sulphur. Fourteen years ago, Care Help established their “Backpack Blessings” program. This initiative actively works with teachers throughout Southwest Louisiana to...
Lake Charles American Press
James “Jimbo” Bryant Gilbert
James “Jimbo” Bryant Gilbert, age 58, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. James was born Oct. 4, 1963, to William Gilbert and Virginia Bruce Gilbert. “Jimbo” was a native of Sulphur where he graduated from Sulphur High School Class of 1982. He graduated...
Lake Charles American Press
Bishop: Gates, walls built around churches to prevent thievery
In a letter to the editor of the American Press written by Merrill Guillory, it was claimed that various parishes throughout the Diocese are installing architecture specifically designed to deter the homeless from entering church grounds. Guillory cited the installation of “a very expensive electrical iron gate” that was previously...
Lake Charles American Press
Bishop: Recovery decisions made at the church parish level
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series from an exclusive interview with Bishop Glen John Provost of the Diocese of Lake Charles addressing claims of neglect at Southwest Louisiana churches. According to the Diocese of Lake Charles, repairs made to the parish buildings are determined by...
Lake Charles American Press
Edward Benoit
Edward Benoit, 79, a longtime resident of Sulphur, La., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in the home he shared with his late wife of 55 years, Brenda. Edward was born on March 15, 1943, to Richard and Beulah Benoit in Jennings, La. while residing...
Lake Charles American Press
Kristi Michelle Gatlin Mathis
Kristi Michelle Gatlin Mathis, 49, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in a Houston, Texas, hospital. She was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and a graduate of Sulphur High School. Kristi enjoyed arts and crafts projects, especially knitting, quilting, and scrapbooking. She was also a “foodie” visiting different food venues to experience different types of foods with her husband.
Lake Charles American Press
Samuel Wayne “Sam” Clifton
Samuel Wayne “Sam” Clifton, 72, of Westlake, La. passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born to Samuel “Dutchie” and Billie Faye Clifton on Sept. 30, 1949 in DeQuincy, La. He was an outdoor advocate, loved aviation, scuba diving, fishing, hunting, woodworking, construction, and boating. In his early years, he was an avid reader, especially anything by Stephen King. Sam was truly a jack of all trades and could do practically anything. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Lake Charles American Press
Henry “Dave” Davis Delony III
Henry Davis “Dave” Delony III, 84, of Houston, Texas, died at 3:35 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Mr. Delony was born April 13, 1938, in San Antonio, Texas, and moved to Lake Charles as a child. He lived a few years on a ranch in Texas with his uncle while his mother finished college. He returned to Lake Charles, where he graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1958. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp and upon his discharge from the military, he married his high school sweetheart, Madelyn LeBlanc. He graduated from McNeese State University during which time he published many funny short stories in the newspaper under an alias. During his long career in the oil field, he traveled the world and lived in various places, including Dubai while working for McDermott International. He also worked for OPI in Lafayette, La., and worked for Global Industries, while living in Houston, Texas, for the past 29 years. He retired from the oil and gas industry in 2008. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Houston. Following his retirement, Mr. Delony wrote a book entitled Henri, Le Petite Soldat, telling the story about his ancestors coming to American while incorporating a little of his life into the book. He had a great sense of humor, loved watching wartime movies, enjoyed classic cars and collected military badges, but his true passions were always for travel and for his family. He always put his wife and his children first and above all.
Lake Charles American Press
Family entertainment center to be built at former site of Stine Lumber store
Construction is underway on a family entertainment complex at the former site of Stine Lumber on Country Club Road. The 35,000 square-foot complex will be the new location for Lake Area Adventures, a recreation and entertainment company that is currently located at 5959 Common St. The multi-faceted entertainment complex will...
