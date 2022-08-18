ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and predictions

By Brian Rudd
 5 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers (81-35) have taken 2 of 3 games from the Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) as they head into their 4-game series finale Thursday. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET at American Family Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Dodgers vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Dodgers lead 2-1

The Dodgers are a league-best 21-5 since the All-Star break and their 41-20 road record is also unrivaled.

The Brewers have been reeling lately and have dropped 10 of their last 15 games to fall 3 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

Dodgers at Brewers projected starters

LHP Andrew Heaney vs. RHP Corbin Burnes

Heaney (1-0, 1.16 ERA) makes his 8th start. He has a 1.00 WHIP, 2.9 BB/9 and 12.2 K/9 through 31 IP.

  • Left his last start after 3 IP due to a left arm contusion but has been cleared to make this start.
  • Surrendered 2 ER in his last outing — the most he has allowed in a start this season — although he hasn’t been working especially deep into games.
  • He has made 3 starts on the road this season and allowed 3 ER across 11 1/3 IP with 17 K and 2 BB.

Burnes (8-5, 2.39 ERA) makes his 24th start. He has a 0.92 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9 and 11.4 K/9 through 143 IP.

  • Ranks 2nd in the majors in strikeouts with 181 and is tied for 1st among qualified pitchers with a 32.3% K%.
  • Boasts a 2.82 ERA and 12.8 K/9 along with a 1.4 HR/9 through 12 starts at home this season.

Dodgers at Brewers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:07 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Dodgers -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Brewers -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Dodgers -1.5 (+145) | Brewers +1.5 (-180)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Dodgers at Brewers picks and predictions

Prediction

Brewers 4, Dodgers 3

The Dodgers lead the league in runs and wRC+ vs RHP, but they will have their hands full Thursday vs. Burnes. The reigning NL Cy Young winner is at the top of his game again in 2022 and has put up a 2.29 ERA and 11.7 K/9 over his last 12 starts.

The Milwaukee bats aren’t likely to have a big day against Heaney and a strong bullpen behind him but should do just enough to come out on top.

Back the home team BREWERS (-105).

This sets up to be a close game throughout but laying nearly 2:1 to get the Brewers +1.5 isn’t a very good play, nor is taking the alternate spread of Dodgers +1.5 (-260).

PASS on the run line.

There probably won’t be a lot of runs scored in Milwaukee today. Burnes is one of the most dominant pitchers in the game and should hold the potent Dodgers offense in check, and the Brewers rank 26th in wRC+ vs lefties.

Take UNDER 7.5 (-130).

