FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Public Schools has condemned vandalism at the District’s headquarters over the weekend. At around 1am Sunday, a person wearing a hoodie and a mask stuck a large poster to the windows of the main entrance of the district office that read “Better Dead Than Red” – a cold-war era phrase that has been co-opted by the American alt-right group Patriot Front to promote white nationalist views in recent years, according the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO