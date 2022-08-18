It's been a while since we last heard about The Outlast Trials, but from Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got two big new updates on the co-op horror sequel. While we're still without an Outlast Trials release date, we do know it's getting a beta in time for the spooky season. The Outlast Trials beta will run from October 28 through November 1, though sign-ups don't seem to be available yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO