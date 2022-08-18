ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Continue Franchise's Love Of Marijuana

The ESRB has posted its ratings description for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and among other things, it confirms that the Call of Duty franchise's love of all things cannabis will continue. The ESRB description contains a line that confirms Modern Warfare II's multiplayer will include badges and banners...
Gamespot

The Outlast Trials Beta Launches This Halloween, New Trailer Revealed

It's been a while since we last heard about The Outlast Trials, but from Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got two big new updates on the co-op horror sequel. While we're still without an Outlast Trials release date, we do know it's getting a beta in time for the spooky season. The Outlast Trials beta will run from October 28 through November 1, though sign-ups don't seem to be available yet.
Gamespot

Ex-Bethesda And Obsidian Devs Announce Wyrdsong, A Mysterious New Fantasy RPG

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, host Geoff Keighley introduced a brief and cryptic trailer for Wyrdsong, a new fantasy RPG that comes from ex-Bethesda and Obsidian developers who worked on series such as Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. In the short trailer, we hear narration from an unknown person speaking with grand and confusing words about the nature of their reality.
Gamespot

Pinocchio Meets Bloodborne Game Lies Of P Is Apparently Coming To Game Pass

Lies of P, the Bloodborne-esque game that strives to make Pinocchio gritty, looks like it's coming to Game Pass. As reported by Eurogamer, Xbox executive Aaron Greenberg shared numerous photos of the company's booth at Gamescom, notably a section that has a number of game demos to try out. The titles featured there are all supposed to be coming to Game Pass, and Lies of P is one of the titles that has a playable demo, which seems to suggest that a Game Pass announcement is imminent.
Gamespot

Telltale's The Expanse Gameplay Shown At Gamescom Opening Night Live

A new trailer for Telltale Games' next game, The Expanse, made its debut at Gamescom 2022. The trailer showcased some of the difficult choices you'll have to make in the game, as well as how you'll explore zero-g environments. The Expanse will be one of the first projects from the...
Gamespot

Former Battlefield Devs Reveal The Finals, New Game Show-Themed Action Game

At Gamescom 2022, a new trailer for The Finals, was revealed from former Battlefield developers, and in the trailer for the game-show-meets-FPS, we got to see. The 24-second trailer opens up with an arcade-like screen with the words "Insert Coin"; it's followed by many destroyed buildings, a woman running away, and gunfire. All while the words "Can You Reach The Finals" appear quickly on the screen.
Gamespot

High On Life Gets Extended Gameplay Showcase At Gamescom

High on Life, the shooter with talking guns that have funny voices, got an extended gameplay demonstration at Gamescom. The combat scenario, which appeared to be a boss battle, took place in a closed arena covered with slime, as your talkative-as-hell weapons guided you through with tips and trash-talked the villain.
Gamespot

Moving Out 2 Launching In 2023, Featuring Online Co-Op

Announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, Moving Out 2 will be launching in 2023. This sequel to the couch co-op indie game will feature online cross-play, as well as local play. This time, players will take online moving jobs, taking them to new places where they must work together to move furniture out of people's homes and other buildings as quickly as possible.
Gamespot

Dead Island 2 Gameplay & New PS5 Controller Revealed | GameSpot News

Dead Island 2 will feature six playable characters, one of whom is featured in the new cinematic trailer. Following that melee filled look, a gameplay-focused trailer was also revealed that provided a more detailed look at all six of the playable protagonists as well as the large variety of melee weapons and firearms at your disposal when dealing with the walking dead.
Gamespot

Honkai Star Rail's Story Trailer Teases Dan Heng's Past

Honkai: Star Rail's story trailer was featured at Gamescom Opening Night Live, and it teased character Dan Heng's past. From the video, it's likely that Dan Heng, Jing Yuan, and Blade share some sort of complicated history. Honkai Star Rail is Hoyoverse's upcoming free-to-play turn-based RPG game. In Dan Heng's...
Gamespot

Dune: Awakening, A Survival MMO Set In The Dune Universe, Has Been Announced

Announced during Gamescom's Opening Night Live, an "ambitious " survival MMO set in the Dune universe is on its way. Dune: Awakening is the latest game from Conan Exiles developer Funcom and "takes inspiration from both Frank Herbert’s novels and Denis Villeneuve’s Academy Award-winning film while exploring exciting new possibilities in the franchise." The game is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Gamespot

Where Winds Meet, An Action-RPG Set In China, Announced During Gamescom

Announced during Gamescom, Where Winds Meet is a third-person open-world action-RPG set in China during the Northern Song Dynasty, featuring fantasy elements. You will battle across the land, taking on monsters and other mythical beings during your journey. The game appears to be similar to Ghost of Tsushima, as players explore the historical Chinese setting taking down enemies using a bow, swords, and other weapons they acquire.
Gamespot

Gamespot

Age of Empires IV Is Getting Free Anniversary DLC

Ensemble Studios gave players a preview of the upcoming expansion for its historical real-time strategy game, Age of Empires IV. "We've got some news on the next factions joining the battle in Age of Empires IV!" read a tweet from The Game Awards' official Twitter account, accompanied by a trailer for the new update. Premiering at Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase, the Ottomans and Malians trailer revealed that the DLC will add two new factions to the game.
Gamespot

Sonic Frontiers Release Date Confirmed In New Trailer

Sonic Frontiers, the next entry in Sega's popular blue blur series, will be released on November 8, 2022. This was confirmed during Gamescom Opening Night Live today through a new trailer. Sega also released a new story synopsis for Sonic Frontiers, which explains that Sonic finds himself on an island...
Gamespot

Dying Light 2 Goes Gladiator In New Bloody Ties Story DLC

During Gamescom Opening Night Live earlier today, the first official story DLC for Dying Light 2, Bloody Ties, was confirmed for an October release, with a new trailer showcasing a gladiatorial arena and multiple new characters. Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties takes players to The Carnage Hall, an old opera...
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Lightfall Release Date Confirmed, Trailer Reveals New Strand Darkness Power

With the conclusion of Season of the Haunted, Bungie has shown a new trailer for its upcoming Destiny 2 expansion Lightfall. The developer has been teasing a major change to the status quo of Destiny 2 with Lightfall, and in the new trailer, Bungie has revealed the release date for this expansion, the new Strand subclass, and gameplay that's full of grappling hooks.
