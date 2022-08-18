Read full article on original website
Roberta Road Middle School dedication August 22nd in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) will open their ninth middle school to the public on Monday, Aug. 22nd, with a 2pm dedication ceremony at Roberta Road Middle School. Public tours of the new facility, located at 4850 Roberta Rd, Concord, will begin at 3pm. The 1200-student...
Best selling writer, translator of Beowulf set to visit Catawba College
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Bestselling author and translator of Beowulf, Maria Dahvana Headley, is coming to Salisbury as a featured speaker for The Pursuit at Catawba College on Tuesday, September 20th at 7 p.m. in Crystal Peeler Lounge at the Robertson College-Community Center on Catawba’s campus. The event is...
Back to school for Ashe, Watauga counties
Group offering deep discount on gas at one east Charlotte station. The discount is only available Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic snarls due to vehicle fire on I-77 North near John Belk Freeway. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT. The roadway is set to stay...
West Rowan Middle School shifting to remote learning this week due to bacteria in building
ROWAN, N.C. (WBTV) - West Rowan Middle School will be holding class virtually for the rest of the week after the school told parents that it will need cleaning due to bacteria found. In a letter Monday night to parents, Chief of Schools Dr. Greg Slate told parents that West...
Group at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury create “fidget blankets” for those with dementia, autism
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Amy Estridge, Lutheran Services Carolinas: Deana Burris has fond memories of her childhood blanket. She remembers the color of it, the smell of it, and especially, the way it felt. “My blanket was satin. I still remember it because it was soothing...
CMS Board of Education approves 2022-23 budget that includes state-mandated raises
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted to approve the 2022-23 operating budget on Tuesday. The $1.8 billion budget includes several areas of reduction to cover employee salary increases. The state-mandated raises for employees were larger than originally expected. Among the reduction was the local supplement...
Applications being accepted for Retail Lab Boot Camp for entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Fall 2022 Retail Lab Boot Camp application period is now open for early stage and pre-launch retail entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The program consists of an application-based, 6-week immersive boot camp, followed by an opportunity for new retailers to test their concept...
Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first day of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is seven days away and more vacancies remain. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August 19, 55 positions are for the Exceptional Children’s (EC) program. CMS is actively trying to recruit...
East Charlotte neighbors concerned with flooding issues
CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex. One man is dead after a shooting at Belmont at Tryon apartment complex in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. CMS Board of Education approves 2022-23 budget that includes state-mandated raises. Updated: 59 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of...
Charlotte city leaders to vote on allowing social districts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One of the most-watched votes during Monday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting is on social districts. This would allow a designated area where people could carry alcoholic drinks outside from place to place. They’ve been approved in other communities like...
The 'Gold Standard': Celebrating 40 Years Of Football Friday Night
Charlotte Catholic defeated South Meck 41-26 on Friday night. South Point defeated Lincolnton 28-13 on Friday night. Kings Mountain wide receiver Ja'Qualyn Sanders took home the Week 1 Football Friday Night Play of the Week. Butler defeats West Charlotte 27-0 Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. Butler defeated...
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever
The city’s Safe Communities Committee signed off on social districts earlier this month. Their first day back to school is Aug. 22. Charlotte City Council scheduled to vote on Unified Development Ordinance. Updated: 7 hours ago. It’s the zoning plan and set of rules to regulate future construction and...
Pink Cupcake Walk: Meet team member, Sandy Cannupp
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sandy Cannupp is one of our 400+ team members who will be at the walk on October 1st. At 37 years old, Sandy is from Gastonia, and battling an aggressive form of breast cancer: Invasive ductal carcinoma, HER 2+, and Stage IV. ”The diagnosis was a...
Charlotte City Council scheduled to vote on Unified Development Ordinance
The city’s Safe Communities Committee signed off on social districts earlier this month. Their first day back to school is Aug. 22. Watauga Co. facing staff shortages as new school year starts. Updated: 7 hours ago. Watauga County is facing its own set of challenges with hours left to...
Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Mae Wallace
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ooooo... love this story. Mae Wallace, on the far left holding the baby, is a breast cancer Survivor who lives in Mrytle Beach. She used to live in Denver, in Lincoln County. This year is her 20th year of Survivorship. She read about our Pink Cupcake...
One killed in crash on Pat Garrett St. in north Charlotte
Duke Energy’s website was not showing any outages associated with the crash. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:50...
NCDOT holding public meetings on I-85 widening in Gaston County
Suspect not in home, ending hours-long SWAT situation in east Charlotte, police say. Around 1:30 a.m., officers began packing up and left the scene, confirming the incident was over. Crash backs up traffic on I-85 N near I-77 in Charlotte. Updated: 10 hours ago. Traffic cameras show traffic at a...
101 Black Men for Highland march and hold block party to curb violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Safety in the Highland community in Gastonia. In June, WBTV talked to George Fulwood, one of the founders of the group 101 Black Men for Highland. “We’re trying to get 101 black men together to hit these streets, go knock on these gang members’ doors, try to get the community back to make it feel like it’s a safe place for everyone in the Highland community,” Fulwood said.
Mooresville homeowners wrestle for control of HOA; Developer could control 17 more years
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Townhome owners in a Mooresville community say they’re desperate to take control of their Homeowners Association after the person left in charge of the HOA is accused of threatening residents with a gun and harassing behavior. The developer of the community maintains complete control of...
East Charlotte residents say development at old Wilgrove Airport causing flooding to properties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Development projects across Charlotte are causing some headaches for the people living nearby. WBTV’s Caroline Hicks spoke with neighbors in Elizabeth last week about flooding concerns due to nearby construction. A viewer saw the story and reached out with his own concerns. Allen McGee says...
