Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
WACO Volleyball Impresses in Season Opening Tournament
Returning all starters from a 21-13 campaign in 2021, high hopes surround the WACO volleyball team this fall and they passed the first test with flying colors by sweeping their season opening tournament last night in Wayland. The Warriors went 3-0 in pool A by sweeping Columbus (21-9, 21-17) and...
kciiradio.com
Storm Warnings Stop Golden Hawk Scrimmage With Comets
On Friday, the unofficial opener to the high school football season for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks was a no-go, as Mother Nature intervened before the Hawks could take the field against West Liberty. Activities for the night were slated to include a junior varsity scrimmage at 6:45 followed by a joint practice and varsity scrimmage but Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Muscatine County beginning just around the scheduled start time derailed any chance to see action at Memorial Field. Due to the nature of the event and the start of the season this week, it will not be rescheduled.
kciiradio.com
WMU Ranked in First IGHSAU Volleyball Rankings
One area volleyball team is represented on the first class 1A rankings released on Monday by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union with Winfield-Mt. Union making the cut. The Wolves are slotted No. 15 to start the year and look to improve off of a 22-11 campaign. They finished second in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division with a 7-1 mark and only lost two players to graduation. Four all conference selections return for their senior year in Bradie Buffington, Keely Malone, Melina Oepping, and Keetyn Townsley. Buffington led the group with 192 kills, Oepping was second with 157, Malone set everything up with 526 assists, and Townsley took care of the defense with 458 digs.
kciiradio.com
Warriors Wallop Warhawks in Week Zero Showcase
It was all Southeast Iowa at Saturday’s 8-player football showcase in Martensdale with Winfield-Mt. Union rolling Audubon and WACO doing the same to Southeast Warren in a pair of top 10 showdowns. The No. 4 ranked Warriors picked up right where they left off last year with a 42-20 week zero triumph over the No. 7 Warhawks in the nightcap of the anticipated event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kciiradio.com
Washington School Board Sets Top Three Priorities
At the most recent Washington Community School Board meeting, the board laid out its goals for the upcoming year. The induvial members were given seven topics to assign a rank to, with one being the highest priority and seven being the lowest. According to the school board, the top three priorities for this year are academics, behavioral issues, and facilities.
kciiradio.com
Eagles Third; Headline Area Teams at Home Tournament
Fall is here, it unofficially started at 4:30 Monday afternoon in Keota with the Eagles hosting their annual varsity volleyball tournament. The field included the home team and squads from Hillcrest Academy, Highland, Lone Tree, Tri-County and English Valleys. While the Trojans and Bears met in the title match, with Tri-County taking the championship, it was the Eagles on their home floor that posted the highest finish of any KCII area team, going 2-1 for third place. In pool play they topped Lone Tree and fell to Tri-County before bouncing back to beat Highland in three sets in the third place match. After the contest, head coach Debra Swantz spoke with KCII Sports about her highlights from the night. “Tonight, was more or less for me, just seeing where the girls were at and bringing them together. Cassandra Swantz had a lot of hustle, we also had some outstanding hitters too, Macie McDonald, she’s our right side and she was hitting behind and it was amazing. All the girls really. They just came together toward the end.”
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Willie Stone
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Community Schools Superintendent Willie Stone about some of his goals for the upcoming school year.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Sarah Grunewaldt
On today’s program, I’m talking with Sarah Grunewaldt about her time as the Executive Director for Main Street Washington.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Ryan Schlabaugh
City Administrator for the City of Kalona Ryan Schlabaugh discusses the August 15 City Council meeting.
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree’s Opener Called Off Due to Weather
Mother Nature was the only winner on Friday in Wyoming when severe weather put a kibosh on Lone Tree’s football opener in a week zero showdown with Midland. The 8-player clash was scoreless in the second quarter when the lightning came and never stopped that forced the game to be cancelled. The matchup will not be made up and will go down as a no contest. Although the end result was disappointing, Lion head coach Joe Donovan tells KCII Sports it was good to get game experience. “I thought overall we played pretty well defensively. At times they were getting good pushes on us and we were giving up too many yards on first down, but we adjusted in between the quarters. Our linebackers and defensive back field played well so I felt good about that.”
kciiradio.com
National Weather Service Climate Outlook for September-November
Slightly above normal temps are favored over much of Iowa this September. Equal chances for near, below, or above-normal temps are forecast for the remainder of Iowa, primarily due to a combination of forecast models which are leaning cool and historical trends that are leaning warm, which will cancel each other out. Largely below normal precipitation is favored across Iowa, with most of Southeast Iowa projected to receive around 50% less rainfall than usual.
kciiradio.com
Main Street Washington to Host Going Away Party for Executive Director
Main Street Washington Executive Director Sarah Grunewaldt is stepping down after nearly a decade at the helm. The Washington Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Washington will host a going away party for Grunewaldt at JP’s 207 at 207 W Main St in Washington on Tuesday, August 23rd, from 2:00-4:00 pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
Merle E. Edwards
There will be no services for 81-year-old Merle E. Edwards of Sigourney, formerly of Kalona. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
kciiradio.com
Winfield-Mount Union Community School District Faces Teacher Shortages
Parents and guardians of students in the Winfield-Mount Union Community School District recently received a letter from Secondary Principal Dave Edwards regarding the increasingly difficult task of hiring new teachers. The District has four positions in the secondary level and three positions in the elementary level that were not able...
kciiradio.com
Marr Park Reports Record Profits
At the August 16th Board of Supervisors meeting, the board overheard an annual report from Zach Rozmus, the Executive Director of Washington County Conservation. A revenue report was discussed as part of the annual report, with Rozmus informing the board that Marr Park had recorded record revenue this year with its camping fees. Rozmus spoke with KCII about why he believes the park brought in these unprecedented numbers.
kciiradio.com
WCHC Awarded a Four-Star CMS Rating
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded Washington County Hospitals and Clinics a Four-Star Rating. The approach used to determine the CMS star ratings is based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey. These surveys evaluate a health system on over 50 performance measures, including readmission rates, patient experience, safety, and quality of care.
kciiradio.com
Washington Healthy Hometown Walking Audit to Be Held in September
The Washington Public Library will host an interactive workshop by Wellmark designed to look at Washington’s walkability, bike-ability, and traffic safety. There will be a presentation about various community design concepts that relate to walkability, safe routes to schools, bike-ability, and traffic safety. After the presentation, participants will go...
kciiradio.com
Riverside City Council Preview
The Riverside City Council will meet in special session this week. There will be a considered resolution to approve pursuing the Washington County Riverboat Foundation Grant. The City Clerk will also review the 3rd Street Financing. The meeting will be on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 at 6:00pm, and will take...
kciiradio.com
23rd Annual Paws & More Car Show A Huge Success
The 23rd annual Paws & More Car show took place this past Sunday on the square in Central Park in Washington. The annual fundraising event brought to town 175 show cars, trucks and motorcycles as well as hundreds of spectators. KCII News caught up with Paws & More Secretary Cara...
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. A public hearing will be held regarding the application for a preliminary plat for the Timberline Estates Part III Subdivision before being considered for acceptance. An amendment will be made to the food service contract with Summit Food Service, LLC to provide meals for jail inmates. A closed session will be held before adjournment.
Comments / 0