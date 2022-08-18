Read full article on original website
WACO Volleyball Impresses in Season Opening Tournament
Returning all starters from a 21-13 campaign in 2021, high hopes surround the WACO volleyball team this fall and they passed the first test with flying colors by sweeping their season opening tournament last night in Wayland. The Warriors went 3-0 in pool A by sweeping Columbus (21-9, 21-17) and...
Storm Warnings Stop Golden Hawk Scrimmage With Comets
On Friday, the unofficial opener to the high school football season for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks was a no-go, as Mother Nature intervened before the Hawks could take the field against West Liberty. Activities for the night were slated to include a junior varsity scrimmage at 6:45 followed by a joint practice and varsity scrimmage but Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Muscatine County beginning just around the scheduled start time derailed any chance to see action at Memorial Field. Due to the nature of the event and the start of the season this week, it will not be rescheduled.
Warriors Wallop Warhawks in Week Zero Showcase
It was all Southeast Iowa at Saturday’s 8-player football showcase in Martensdale with Winfield-Mt. Union rolling Audubon and WACO doing the same to Southeast Warren in a pair of top 10 showdowns. The No. 4 ranked Warriors picked up right where they left off last year with a 42-20 week zero triumph over the No. 7 Warhawks in the nightcap of the anticipated event.
Eagles Third; Headline Area Teams at Home Tournament
Fall is here, it unofficially started at 4:30 Monday afternoon in Keota with the Eagles hosting their annual varsity volleyball tournament. The field included the home team and squads from Hillcrest Academy, Highland, Lone Tree, Tri-County and English Valleys. While the Trojans and Bears met in the title match, with Tri-County taking the championship, it was the Eagles on their home floor that posted the highest finish of any KCII area team, going 2-1 for third place. In pool play they topped Lone Tree and fell to Tri-County before bouncing back to beat Highland in three sets in the third place match. After the contest, head coach Debra Swantz spoke with KCII Sports about her highlights from the night. “Tonight, was more or less for me, just seeing where the girls were at and bringing them together. Cassandra Swantz had a lot of hustle, we also had some outstanding hitters too, Macie McDonald, she’s our right side and she was hitting behind and it was amazing. All the girls really. They just came together toward the end.”
WMU Ranked in First IGHSAU Volleyball Rankings
One area volleyball team is represented on the first class 1A rankings released on Monday by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union with Winfield-Mt. Union making the cut. The Wolves are slotted No. 15 to start the year and look to improve off of a 22-11 campaign. They finished second in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division with a 7-1 mark and only lost two players to graduation. Four all conference selections return for their senior year in Bradie Buffington, Keely Malone, Melina Oepping, and Keetyn Townsley. Buffington led the group with 192 kills, Oepping was second with 157, Malone set everything up with 526 assists, and Townsley took care of the defense with 458 digs.
Keota Hosts Volleyball Kick-off
Keota High School will be a busy place Monday night when the Eagles host their annual season opening volleyball tournament. Keota comes into action off of a year where they finished 9-16 overall with a 4-7 mark in the South Iowa Cedar League. The Eagles lost a pair of seniors from last year’s club with Taylor Kindred and Makenzie Jackson finishing as two of the top three for Keota with a combined 169 kills. Back is Madison Scott after 56 kills as a sophomore. The Eagles do return Macie McDonald with her team best 157 assists as a junior last season and Cassandra Swantz is back after leading the Eagle defense as a sophomore with 279 digs.
Lone Tree’s Opener Called Off Due to Weather
Mother Nature was the only winner on Friday in Wyoming when severe weather put a kibosh on Lone Tree’s football opener in a week zero showdown with Midland. The 8-player clash was scoreless in the second quarter when the lightning came and never stopped that forced the game to be cancelled. The matchup will not be made up and will go down as a no contest. Although the end result was disappointing, Lion head coach Joe Donovan tells KCII Sports it was good to get game experience. “I thought overall we played pretty well defensively. At times they were getting good pushes on us and we were giving up too many yards on first down, but we adjusted in between the quarters. Our linebackers and defensive back field played well so I felt good about that.”
Merle E. Edwards
There will be no services for 81-year-old Merle E. Edwards of Sigourney, formerly of Kalona. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Ryan Schlabaugh
City Administrator for the City of Kalona Ryan Schlabaugh discusses the August 15 City Council meeting.
Halcyon House Washington Page Sarah Grunewaldt
On today’s program, I’m talking with Sarah Grunewaldt about her time as the Executive Director for Main Street Washington.
Washington School Board Sets Top Three Priorities
At the most recent Washington Community School Board meeting, the board laid out its goals for the upcoming year. The induvial members were given seven topics to assign a rank to, with one being the highest priority and seven being the lowest. According to the school board, the top three priorities for this year are academics, behavioral issues, and facilities.
Halcyon House Washington Page Willie Stone
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Community Schools Superintendent Willie Stone about some of his goals for the upcoming school year.
Winfield-Mount Union Community School District Faces Teacher Shortages
Parents and guardians of students in the Winfield-Mount Union Community School District recently received a letter from Secondary Principal Dave Edwards regarding the increasingly difficult task of hiring new teachers. The District has four positions in the secondary level and three positions in the elementary level that were not able...
23rd Annual Paws & More Car Show A Huge Success
The 23rd annual Paws & More Car show took place this past Sunday on the square in Central Park in Washington. The annual fundraising event brought to town 175 show cars, trucks and motorcycles as well as hundreds of spectators. KCII News caught up with Paws & More Secretary Cara...
Roger D. Gillis
A celebration of life for 74-year-old Roger D. Gillis of Ainsworth will be at 2p.m. Saturday, August 27th at the Ainsworth Opera House. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the celebration at the Opera House. The celebration will be live-streamed on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook page and YouTube channel. Memorials may be designated to the Ainsworth Fire Department or Ainsworth First Responders.
Washington Educators Receive an Early Back to School Breakfast
The Educator Breakfast committee held its 21st Annual Back to School Breakfast on August 16th, with almost 400 attendees from St. James, Kirkwood, and Washington Community School District. After the breakfast concluded, a group photo was snapped, and everyone headed to the auditorium for announcements and the Teacher Skit. The...
Marr Park Reports Record Profits
At the August 16th Board of Supervisors meeting, the board overheard an annual report from Zach Rozmus, the Executive Director of Washington County Conservation. A revenue report was discussed as part of the annual report, with Rozmus informing the board that Marr Park had recorded record revenue this year with its camping fees. Rozmus spoke with KCII about why he believes the park brought in these unprecedented numbers.
150th Lone Tree Fall Festival is this Weekend
The 150th Lone Tree Fall Festival kicks off this Friday evening at five with a carnival, food vendors, muscle tractor show, a big wheel race and the New Trick Band playing at 8 p.m. The fun continues on Saturday with a pancake breakfast from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church....
Washington Healthy Hometown Walking Audit to Be Held in September
The Washington Public Library will host an interactive workshop by Wellmark designed to look at Washington’s walkability, bike-ability, and traffic safety. There will be a presentation about various community design concepts that relate to walkability, safe routes to schools, bike-ability, and traffic safety. After the presentation, participants will go...
ISU Extension Washington County to Celebrate New Research and Learning Center
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Washington County is getting ready to celebrate two milestones at the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm in Crawfordsville. Thursday, September 8th, from Noon-4 p.m., they will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Research Farm with an open house and ribbon cutting for the new Research & Learning Center. Many dignitaries are scheduled to attend, including President of Iowa State University Wendy Wintersteen.
